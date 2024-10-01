El último lunes 28 de octubre, el presentador Andrés Hurtado 'Chibolín', señaló, ante el juez supremo César San Martín, que viene colaborando con la justicia. Según Hildebrandt en sus 13, Andrés Hurtado aspira a ser colaborador eficaz y habría confesado, ante la fiscal Alejandra María Cárdenas Ávila, que él intercedió por medio de ''dádivas'', para que la jueza María Delfina Vidal sea elegida como presidenta de la Corte de Lima.
