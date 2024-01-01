Madres luchadoras | Domingo al Día | Perú



En el distrito de Mi Perú, tres mujeres tienen la dicha de combinar su trabajo con su rol de madre, convirtiéndolas en ejemplo de lucha y superación.



#DomingoAlDía #MelissaPeschiera, News Peru

About Domingo al Día:

América Televisión's news force continues to grow and Sunday mornings will be different. Domingo al Día arrives completely renewed with an agile and fresh style. The program will truthfully and objectively present exclusive reports, a summary of the most notable news of the week and the most important events in the political, national and international sphere.



Hosted by Melissa Peschiera



About América Televisión:

América Televisión is the number one television channel in Peru. We are on all digital platforms providing quality entertainment. We have paid memberships for countries that enjoy television series, soap operas, news, magazines and live television. Find all this and more on our tvGO platform.



#JuntémonosMás

