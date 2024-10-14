 

El CENTRO FRONTERIZO que Perú debió crear HACE 26 AÑOS y está olvidado | #EnVivoLR

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

El CENTRO FRONTERIZO que Perú debió ejecutar HACE 26 AÑOS, pero no tiene ningún avance.
Este CEBAF es parte del Tratado de Paz con Ecuador y se ubicará en Lancones, Sullana, Piura.

¿Tienes una denuncia o quieres reportar un hecho Escríbenos al WhatsApp de La República wa.me/51941000000.

#URPI #LaRepública #EnVivoLR

🔔 SUSCRÍBETE → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-B7Xv56uNRDkj0vC3QW8Cg

📰 MÁS NOTICIAS → http://larepublica.pe/
📍 FACEBOOK → https://facebook.com/larepublicape
📍 X → https://twitter.com/larepublica_pe
📍 INSTAGRAM → https://instagram.com/larepublica_pe/
📍 TIKTOK→ https://tiktok.com/@larepublica.pe
#LaRepública

Adem�s hoy dia 13 de Octubre en el calendario del Per�.

M�s videos de

La República - LR+

Todos los videos desde el canal La República - LR+ en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos