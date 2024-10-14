El CENTRO FRONTERIZO que Perú debió ejecutar HACE 26 AÑOS, pero no tiene ningún avance.
Este CEBAF es parte del Tratado de Paz con Ecuador y se ubicará en Lancones, Sullana, Piura.
