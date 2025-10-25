GRABADO el 25-10-2025

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 25/10/2025 ROTATIVARPP

EnVivo Entérate de todas las noticias en la Rotativa del Aire.

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 25/10/2025 ROTATIVARPP ¡MANTENTE INFORMADO! ¡SUSCRÍBETE A RPP!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA

Escucha RPP Radio en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio

Noticias 24/7 en: https://rpp.pe

¡Suscríbete al club de los verdaderos hinchas y gana entradas a partidos y más premios!
https://clubfcc.com

Síguenos en redes sociales:
Facebook https://facebook.com/rppnoticias
https://instagram.com/rppnoticias Instagram
WhatsApp https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VZztxLS3gvWYKY1YWN1I
X (Twitter) https://x.com/RPPNoticias
https://tiktok.com/rppnoticias TikTok
Hilos https://threads.net/rppnoticias

Desde RPP Noticias

ENVIVO ESPACIO VITAL 25/10/25 VITALRPP.

ENVIVO SENCILLO AL BOLSILLO 25/10/25 SENCILLOYALBOLSILLO.

Emergencia en el Centro de Lima: cuatro heridos tras incendio cerca del Congreso RPPDESPACHO.

Operativos en penales para detectar antenas clandestinas ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA.

Guillermo Bermejo sentenciado: Pasión Dávila señala que "se solidariza" con él ROTATIVARPP ENTREV..

ENVIVO DIÁLOGO DE FE DIALOGOFERPP 25/10/2025.

ENVIVO ENFOQUE DE LOS SÁBADOS ENFOQUERPP 25/10/2025.

Guillermo Bermejo sentenciado a 15 años de prisión ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA.

Incendio en el Centro de Lima, cerca al Congreso de la República ADNRPP ENTREVISTA.

ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 27/10/2025 ADNRPP.

Ministro de Justicia: hoy se definirá el penal donde será recluido Bermejo ROTATIVARPP DESPACHO.

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 25/10/2025 ROTATIVARPP.

Grave situación en el río Nanay por la minería ilegal ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA.

¿Cómo jugará la U ante ADT? SHORTRPP.

Universitario vs ADT: ¿Quién debería jugar en Tarma? VamosAlVar.

Además hoy día 25 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

RPP Noticias

video

ENVIVO ESPACIO VITAL 25/10/25 VITALRPP

video

ENVIVO SENCILLO AL BOLSILLO 25/10/25 SENCILLOYALBOLSILLO

video

Emergencia en el Centro de Lima: cuatro heridos tras incendio cerca del Congreso RPPDESPACHO

video

Operativos en penales para detectar antenas clandestinas ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA

video

Guillermo Bermejo sentenciado: Pasión Dávila señala que "se solidariza" con él ROTATIVARPP ENTREV.

video

ENVIVO DIÁLOGO DE FE DIALOGOFERPP 25/10/2025

video

ENVIVO ENFOQUE DE LOS SÁBADOS ENFOQUERPP 25/10/2025

video

Guillermo Bermejo sentenciado a 15 años de prisión ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA

video

Incendio en el Centro de Lima, cerca al Congreso de la República ADNRPP ENTREVISTA

video

ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 27/10/2025 ADNRPP

video

Ministro de Justicia: hoy se definirá el penal donde será recluido Bermejo ROTATIVARPP DESPACHO

video

ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 25/10/2025 ROTATIVARPP

video

Grave situación en el río Nanay por la minería ilegal ROTATIVARPP ENTREVISTA

video

¿Cómo jugará la U ante ADT? SHORTRPP

video

Universitario vs ADT: ¿Quién debería jugar en Tarma? VamosAlVar

Todos los videos desde RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Mundial de Karate

Día Mundial de Karate

Día Mundial de la Pasta

Día Mundial de la Pasta

Fallecimiento de la escritora Clorinda Matto de Turner

Fallecimiento de la escritora Clorinda Matto de Turner

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Semana del Desarme

Semana del Desarme

Semana Nacional e Internacional para Prevenir la Intoxicación por Plomo

Semana Nacional e Internacional para Prevenir la Intoxicación por Plomo

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es sábado, 25 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

21º Lima
3.39
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo