UNIVERSITARIO VS RIVER PLATE EN VIVO COPA LIBERTADORES FASE DE GRUPOS FECHA 1 Líbero
Universitario de Deportes debuta en la CopaLibertadores este miércoles 2 de abril enfrentando a RiverPlate, un cuadro histórico del fútbol argentino, en el Estadio Monumental. Sigue el partido EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO a través de Líbero.
Desde Líbero
Cambios en el reglamento de Libertadores y Sudamericana: Conoce las radicales modificaciones.
Universitario no podrá contar Pérez Guedes y Di Benedetto para el partido ante RiverPlate.
