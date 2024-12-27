 

🔴 #ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 27/12/2024 #ADNRPP

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

#EnVivo | La noticias en la voz de los protagonistas en Ampliación de Noticias con Mávila Huertas y Fernando Carvallo.

🔴 #ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 27/12/2024 #adnrpp

📻Escucha nuestra radio en vivo: https://lnk.bio/s/rppaudio
📺 Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/sub_confirmation=1

💻 Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe

📻 Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/

🏪 Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí ➡️ https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias


TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram ➡ https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter ➡ https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok ➡ https://www.tiktok.com/@rppnoticiaslang=es
Threads ➡ https://www.threads.net/@rppnoticias

Noticias adicionales en RPP Noticias

¿Cómo evaluar nuestros propósitos financieros de este año? #ROTATIVARPP | SEGMENTO

🔴 #ENVIVO ENCENDIDOS 27/12/2024 #ENCENDIDOSRPP

¿Cómo se explica el fenómeno de los drones en Estados Unidos? #ROTATIVARPP | SEGMENTO

El presidente interino de COREA DEL SUR, también destituido por el Parlamento #RPPESPECIALES

🔴 #ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 27/12/2024 #ADNRPP

Jean Ferrari indica que tiene el acta de su presunta salida de Universitario #shortrpp

Jean Ferrari indica que tiene el acta de su presunta salida de Universitario #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA

¿RUSIA derribó un avión de Azerbaiyán que se estrelló en Kazajistán? #RPPESPECIALES

Evalúa tus propósitos financieros para recibir el Año Nuevo #ShortRPP

🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 27/12/2024 #ROTATIVARPP

Gremios de restaurantes y hoteles preocupados por continuidad del 8% de IGV #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA

Gobierno promulgó la ampliación del Reinfo por seis meses #ROTATIVARPP | BREAKING

Carrión indicó que acuerdo con Odebrecht no representó un mal negocio para Perú #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA

Andy Carrión: ¿muerte de Nilo Burga afecta investigaciones por Qali Warma? #PDFRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 27/12/2024 #ROTATIVARPP

Además hoy día 27 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

RPP Noticias

Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos