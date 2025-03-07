Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Contra Corriente - MAR 07 - LOS AMIGOS CEVICHEROS DE CHIBOLÍN | Willax
Un Día en el Mall - MAR 07 - SAMAHARA Y BRYAN DECIDIDOS A DEMOSTRAR QUE SON UNA FAMILIA FELIZ
Un Día en el Mall - MAR 07 - ¿ALESSIA ROVEGNO Y HUGO GARCÍA JUNTOS OTRA VEZ? | Willax
Un Día en el Mall - MAR 07 - 2/2 - DELOCIOSAS OPCIONES DE TACOS VEGETARIANOS | Willax
Contra Corriente - MAR 07 - GERENTA DE CORTE SUPREMA ES UNA "CUELLOS BLANCOS" | Willax
Willax Noticias - MAR 07 - ADENDA DE ODEBRECHT DESCARTADA EN OLMOS | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAR 07 - ¿ELIO RIERA QUIERE SER ABOGADO DE PEDRO CASTILLO? | Willax
Willax en vivo - ENTROMETIDOS: ¿LE COBRARÍAS A TU EX? - 07/03/2025
Willax en vivo - WILLAX NOTICIAS - 07/03/2025 | Willax Televisión
Contra Corriente - MAR 07 - LUIS PACHECO MANDUJANO EN CONTRACORRIENTE | Willax
Willax Noticias - MAR 07 - CANCILLER PODRÍA SER CITADO POR NUEVA LEY ONG | Willax
Un Día en el Mall - MAR 07 - 1/2 - FLAVIA LAOS ASEGURÓ QUE EL PATO LE FUE INFIEL | Willax
Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 07/03/2025 | Willax
Entrometidos - MAR 07 - 3/3 - INFERTILIDAD EN LOS HOMBRES | Willax
Un Día en el Mall - MAR 07 - PATRICIO Y FLAVIA ESTUVIERON JUNTOS EN EVENTO | Willax
Además hoy día 07 de Marzo en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.