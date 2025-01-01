Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Willax Mediodía - ENE 07 - MARINA DE GUERRA ADVIERTE OLEAJE ANÓMALO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - CIRCUITOS EUROPEOS CON SALIDAS CONFIRMADAS PARA 2025 | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - CAVERO: “21 DÍAS SE HA DEMORADO LA FISCALÍA EN HACER LOS ALLANAMIENTOS”
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - ALCALDE SE PRONUNCIA TRAS ENCONTRARSE GRANADA EN SU VIVIENDA | Willax
Willax Mediodía - ENE 07 - CAMIÓN MILITAR ATROPELLA TRANSEUNTE | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - LOS CINCO AÑOS DE MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA | Willax
Al Plato - ENE 07 - 1/2 - CHICHARRÓN DE POLLO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - PADRES DENUNCIAN A DIRECTOR POR ADULTERAR LIBRETAS DE NOTAS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - MUNICIPALIDAD DE MAGDALENA DESMIENTE ROBO DE CELULAR | Willax
Al Plato - ENE 07 - 2/2 - SALSA HUANCAÍNA | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - DELINCUENTES ARMADOS ASALTAN VARIOS NEGOCIOS EN AVENIDA | Willax
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - ASALTAN A DISTRIBUIDORES DURANTE CAMBIO DE NEUMÁTICO | Willax
Giuliana sobre Agua Bella: “Pasé lindos momentos, pero también incómodos” #AguaBella #UnDíaEnElMall
Al Día con Willax - ENE 07 - PROYECCIONES Y METAS ECONÓMICAS DE PERÚ PARA EL 2025 | Willax
Yo Caviar - ENE 07 - 1/1 | Willax
Además hoy día 07 de Enero en el calendario del Perú.
