https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLnUesXodWAo7Ovg-if2xetIZdGJ-ksDR
Con la mirada puesta en la Liga 1 2025. Universitario, Sporting Cristal y Alianza Lima refuerzan sus plantillas con nuevos jugadores y renovaciones estratégicas. Conoce todos los detalles en nuestro programa #Líbero.
#futbol #liga 1 #futbolperuano #alianzalima #universitario #sportingcristal
TE PUEDE INTERESAR 👇
▶️ MERCADO DE FICHAJES: ¿Qué jugadores llegan a Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal https://youtu.be/qarqBMc7hEc
Enlaces Útiles 👇🏼
● Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
● Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
● Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
● Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
● Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ
Noticias adicionales en Líbero
RAÚL RUIDÍAZ cerró temporada: ¿Llega a UNIVERSITARIO? | Líbero
MERCADO DE FICHAJES: Las últimas novedades de Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal | Líbero
MERCADO DE FICHAJES: ¿Qué jugadores llegan a Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal? | Líbero
Néstor Gorosito es el nuevo entrenador de Alianza Lima #shorts
ALIANZA LIMA: ¿Cómo jugarán los íntimos al mando de NÉSTOR GOROSITO? | Líbero
Néstor Gorosito, nuevo DT de Alianza Lima #shorts
LIGA 1: ¿Cómo se JUGARÁ el torneo en el 2025? | Líbero
Liga 1: UNIVERSITARIO en búsqueda de un DELANTERO letal | Líbero
Alianza Lima, Universitario o Sporting Cristal: ¿Quién se está REFORZANDO mejor? | Líbero
🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VA CON TODO POR EL ARQUERO VENEZOLANO | UNIVERSITARIO BUSCA SU GOLEADOR | Líbero
ALIANZA LIMA ya eligió a su DT, pero ¿es un experto en DESCENSOS? | Líbero
ALIANZA LIMA anunció a NÉSTOR GOROSITO como su flamante ENTRENADOR para el 2025 | Líbero
¿Qué falta para que ALIANZA LIMA oficialice a su nuevo DT? | Líbero
¡OFICIAL! Néstor GOROSITO es el nuevo entrenador de ALIANZA LIMA | Líbero
🔴 ATLÉTICO MINEIRO VS BOTAFOGO EN VIVO ⚽ FINAL COPA LIBERTADORES 2024 | Líbero
Además hoy día 13 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde el canal Líbero en Youtube.