 

MERCADO DE FICHAJES: Las últimas novedades de Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal | Líbero

Con la mirada puesta en la Liga 1 2025. Universitario, Sporting Cristal y Alianza Lima refuerzan sus plantillas con nuevos jugadores y renovaciones estratégicas. Conoce todos los detalles en nuestro programa #Líbero.

