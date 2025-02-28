Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 28 - 1/2 - EL OSCAR DE IMPACTO | Willax
Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 28 - LOCURA EN LA PREVIA DE LA INAUGURACIÓN DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 28 - 2/3 - BLINDAJE A PABLO SÁNCHEZ | Willax
Willax Deportes - FEB 28 - 1/3 - CREARON TRAGO LLAMADO "BIRI BIRI" | Willax
Contra Corriente - FEB 28 - 2/2 - PERÚ: DOS DONANTES POR MILLÓN DE HABITANTES | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 28 - 1/3 - PEDÍAN S/20 MIL PARA NO "SEMBRAR" A DETENIDO | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 28 - ALISTAN ALLANAMIENTO A SANTIVÁÑEZ | Willax
Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 28 - 2/2 - DESPEDIDA | Willax
Willax Deportes - FEB 28 - 3/3 - LOS MEJORES ALIANZA VS SPORTING CRISTAL | Willax
Willax en vivo - ENTROMETIDOS: LAS CONDICIONES QUE SE PONEN EN UNA RELACIÓN - 28/02/2025
Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 28/02/2025 | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 28 - ENTREVISTA A EXFISCAL RODRIGO RURUSH | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 28 - JUAN JOSÉ SANTIVÁÑEZ: "ADRIANZÉN NUNCA FUE MI SOCIO" | Willax
Willax Deportes - FEB 28 - 2/3 - JEFF GAVÁN EN WILLAX DEPORTES | Willax
Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 28 - 3/3 - ALISTAN ALLANAMIENTO A SANTIVÁÑEZ| Willax
Además hoy día 01 de Marzo en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.