GRABADO el 29-09-2025

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - MANIFESTANTES DESTROZAN CALAMINAS EN PLAZA SAN MARTÍN Willax

Willax en vivo - LO MEOR DE CONTRACORRIENTE - 28/09/2025 Willax Televisión.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - 3/5 - DESTROZOS EN PLAZA SAN MARTÍN TRAS PROTESTAS Willax.

Yo Caviar - SET 29 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - GIRO EN LA HIPÓTESIS SOBRE LA MUERTE DE JOSÉ MIGUEL CASTRO Willax.

Camotillo El Tinterillo - SET 26 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - EMPRESA DE TRANSPORTE 'HUÁSCAR' NO SALDRÁ A TRABAJAR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - MANIFESTANTES DESTROZAN CALAMINAS EN PLAZA SAN MARTÍN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - CONTINÚAN LAS VIOLENTAS PROTESTAS DE LA GENERACIÓN 'Z' Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - CHOFERES PINCHARON LAS LLANTAS DE BUSES EN PROTESTA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - GUIDO BELLIDO LOGRA INSCRIPCIÓN DE PARTIDO POLÍTICO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - DESTROZARON TIENDA DE CELULARES Y SE LLEVARON S/ 7 MIL. Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - ENFRENTAMIENTO EN DESALOJO DE UNA QUINTA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - LLAMADA EXTORSIVA DE 'EL MONSTRUO' PARA AGUA MARINA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - 'LOS INJERTOS DEL CONO NORTE' INSCRITOS EN PARTIDOS POLÍTICOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 29 - 2/5-TOMÁS GÁLVEZ TAMBIÉN SEPARARÍA A FISCALÍAS ANTITERRORISTAS Willax.

Además hoy día 30 de Setiembre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Internacional de la Comunicación Interna

Día Internacional de la Comunicación Interna

Día Internacional de la Traducción

Día Internacional de la Traducción

Creación del distrito de Cochabamba (Huaraz)

Creación del distrito de Cochabamba (Huaraz)

Semana Turística de Ucayali

Semana Turística de Ucayali

Festividad en honor a San Jerónimo en el Cusco

Festividad en honor a San Jerónimo en el Cusco

Creación del distrito de Tinco (Carhuaz)

Creación del distrito de Tinco (Carhuaz)

