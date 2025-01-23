 

🐻✨ ¡Paddington llegó a Cusco! #Shortrpp

🐻✨ ¡Paddington llegó a Cusco!
Ahora puedes visitarlo en su nueva estatua en la Alameda Los Artesanos. El Gobierno de Reino Unido donó la escultura y turistas tanto nacionales como extranjeros podrán tomarse fotografías con el tierno osito.

📹Fuente: Municipalidad de Machu Picchu
