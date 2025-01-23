🐻✨ ¡Paddington llegó a Cusco!
Ahora puedes visitarlo en su nueva estatua en la Alameda Los Artesanos. El Gobierno de Reino Unido donó la escultura y turistas tanto nacionales como extranjeros podrán tomarse fotografías con el tierno osito.
📹Fuente: Municipalidad de Machu Picchu
📲 Más información en rpp.pe
#RPPNoticias #PaddingtonEnPerú #Cusco
