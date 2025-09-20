"Diálogo abierto": programa completo del 19 de setiembre del 2025
El mejor análisis y entrevistas que necesitas escuchar para entender a detalle el panorama actual del país en DiálogoAbierto con Ricardo Alva.
¡Recuerda seguirnos en todas nuestras redes sociales para mantenerte siempre informado!
¡Suscríbete para más contenido exclusivo!
Sintonízanos en:
- Televisión Digital Terrestre (TDT): C7.3
- Movistar TV: C31 SD / 731 HD
- Claro TV: C14 SD / 514 HD
- Best Cable: C92
- Star Globalcom: C12
Y recuerda seguirnos aquí: https://www.youtube.com/tvperunoticias
¡Recuerda seguirnos en todas nuestras redes sociales para mantenerte siempre informado! Estar informados NosUne.
Sitio Web https://www.tvperu.gob.pe/noticias
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/noticias.tvperu
Twitter https://twitter.com/noticiastvperu
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tvperunoticias/
Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/tvperu.noticias
TVPerú Noticias, canal 7.3, fue lanzado el 3 de noviembre de 2013 a través de la televisión digital terrestre (TDT), como parte del múltiplex de TVPerú. Ofrecemos noticiarios locales, nacionales y mundiales, siendo el canal de televisión abierta peruano dedicado exclusivamente a las noticias.
NOTICIAS, PERÚ, INFORMACIÓN, CANAL 7, TVPERÚ NOTICIAS, TVPERU, NOTICIAS, NOTICIAS HOY, NOTICIAS PERÚ HOY, NOTICIAS PERÚ, NOTICIAS PERÚ, TELEVISIÓN PERUANA, PERÚ, PERUANOS EN EL EXTRANJERO, LIMA Y CALLAO, NOTICIAS PERUANAS, NOTICIAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS PERUANAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS DEL PERÚ Y EL MUNDO, STREAMING PERÚ, NOTICIAS STREAMING, PODCAST PERÚ, PODCAST PERUANOS, NOTICIAS MATINAL, ALIADOS POR LA SEGURIDAD, NOTICIAS AHORA, NOTICIAS MAÑANA, NOTICIAS TARDE, NOTICIAS NOCHE, DEPORTE EXPRESS, GEOMUNDO, FUTBOL, EN PARED, DIÁLOGO ABIERTO, TODO FÚTBOL, AL CIERRE, PRESIDENTA DINA BOLUARTE, POLÍTICA, PERÚ, PERUANOS, NOTICIAS DE PERÚ, INFORMACIÓN PERÚ, CONGRESO PERUANO, INSEGURIDAD PERÚ, ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, NOTICIAS DE HOY, NOTICIAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS EN VIVO PERÚ, PREMIER, PRIMER MINISTRO GUSTAVO ADRIANZÉN, CONSEJO DE MINISTROS, CLIMA, PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO, PODCAST, NOTICIAS PODCAST, NOTICIAS DIGITALES, NOTICIAS AHORA, NOTICIAS AHORA DIGITAL
Desde TVPerú Noticias
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias tarde, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias tarde, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.
PNP desarticula banda criminal Los Temibles de Ayacucho.
Ministra Desilú León inaugura feria Perú, Mucho Gusto en Nueva York.
Surquillo: polémica por orden judicial de reabrir el mercado n.º 1.
Gobierno ofrece más de 60 servicios gratuitos en Ventanilla este 20 y 21 de setiembre.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mediodía, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.
Comas: PNP interviene vivienda de alias Bomba, sicario de Los Injertos del Cono Norte.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mañana, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.
"Diálogo abierto": programa completo del 19 de setiembre del 2025.
TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: "Habla Perú", sábado 20 de setiembre.
EN VIVO TVPerú Norte: el noticiero de la macrorregión norte hoy 20 de setiembre del 2025.
TVPerú Sur EN VIVO Noticias desde el sur del Perú 20 de setiembre.
Retiro AFP: ya es oficial la ley para disponer de hasta 21 400 soles.
Presidenta Boluarte se alista para participar en Asamblea General de la ONU.
Además hoy día 21 de Setiembre en el calendario del Perú.
TVPerú Noticias
Todos los videos desde TVPerú Noticias en Youtube.