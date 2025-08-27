GRABADO el 27-08-2025

Amor y Fuego - AGO 27 - RODRIGO SOBRE GISELA: "EN TODO MOMENTO MANIPULÓ, MINTIÓ Y EXAGERÓ" Willax

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 27/08/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 27 - RODRIGO SOBRE GISELA: "EN TODO MOMENTO MANIPULÓ, MINTIÓ Y EXAGERÓ" Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 27 - FARISEOS APRENDICES EVITARON LAS PREGUNTAS DE LA PRENSA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 27 - 1/4 - LA FARISELA PASA DE VÍCTIMA A CONFUNDIDA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - AGO 27 - ¡LAS PRUEBAS QUE DESMIENTEN LA VERSIÓN DE GISELA! Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 27 - 2/3 - LANZAN EXPLOSIVO A BUS DE LA EMPRESA HUANDOY Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 27 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 27 - 1/3 - MARTÍN VIZCARRA REGRESARÁ A BARBADILLO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 27 - ALLANAN CASA DE NICANOR BOLUARTE POR NUEVA INVESTIGACIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - 4/5 - "SE CAEN LAS COMPRAS DE CHALECOS POR LA BUROCRACÍA" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - TRIPLE CHOQUE DEL METROPOLITANO DEJA 45 HERIDOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - SICARIOS LO MATAN EN JUGUERÍA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - CASO: ÍCARO, ALLANAN VIVIENDA DE NICANOR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - 5/5 - HASTA LA NOTICIA ECONÓMICA BUENA LA BAJAN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 27 - GRAL. ÓSCAR ARRIOLA: "LA CRIMINALIDAD NO VA GANANDO TERRENO" Willax.

Además hoy día 28 de Agosto en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Reincorporación de Tacna al Perú

Reincorporación de Tacna al Perú

Festividad de San Agustín del distrito de Independencia en Huaraz (Áncash)

Festividad de San Agustín del distrito de Independencia en Huaraz (Áncash)

Nacimiento del compositor Eduardo Montes Rivas

Nacimiento del compositor Eduardo Montes Rivas

Procesión de la Bandera en la ciudad de Tacna

Procesión de la Bandera en la ciudad de Tacna

Nacimiento del compositor Augusto Rojas Llerena

Nacimiento del compositor Augusto Rojas Llerena

Semana jubilar y turística de la provincia de Oxapampa (Pasco)

Semana jubilar y turística de la provincia de Oxapampa (Pasco)

