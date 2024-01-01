Irán lanzó el martes un ataque con misiles contra Israel, que indicó que interceptó el martes un gran número de misiles disparados por Teherán, declaró un portavoz militar israelí, agregando que hubo algunos "impactos" durante el ataque.
