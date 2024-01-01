 

Irán disparó misiles contra Israel en represalia por muertes de jefes de Hezbolá y Hamás

Irán lanzó el martes un ataque con misiles contra Israel, que indicó que interceptó el martes un gran número de misiles disparados por Teherán, declaró un portavoz militar israelí, agregando que hubo algunos "impactos" durante el ataque.

