"NOS DUELE MUCHÍSIMO": Jugadores de ALIANZA LIMA hacen autocrítica tras perder ante SAO PAULO
AlianzaLima cayó ante SaoPaulo por la CopaLibertadores y en zona mixta declararon Fernando Gaibor, Guillermo Viscarra y Paolo Guerrero, quienes hicieron un mea culpa por el mal rendimiento ante uno de los candidatos al título.
Enlaces Útiles
Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ
Desde Líbero
¿Noriega responsable? ALIANZA LIMA perdió ante Sao Paulo con baja actuación de su defensa Líbero.
PSG VS ARSENAL EN VIVO SEMIFINALES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SE DEFINE AL SEGUNDO FINALISTA.
"NOS DUELE MUCHÍSIMO": Jugadores de ALIANZA LIMA hacen autocrítica tras perder ante SAO PAULO.
ALIANZA LIMA 0-2 SAO PAULO: Hinchas blanquiazules no pierden la fe de clasificar a octavos Libero.
ALIANZA LIMA 0-2 SAO PAULO: Hinchas blanquiazules lamentan derrota por Copa Libertadores Líbero.
HINCHAS DE ALIANZALIMA REACCIONAN DERROTA ANTE SÃOPAULO EN LA LIBERTADORES Líbero.
ALIANZA LIMA 0-2 SAO PAULO RESUMEN, GOLES, REACCIONES AL PARTIDO POR COPA LIBERTADORES Líbero.
ALIANZALIMA NO PUDO ANTE SÃOPAULO Y CAE 2-0 EN MATUTE POR LA LIBERTADORES Líbero.
Jean Ferrari se quebró al hablar de Manuel Barreto durante presentación de su libro Líbero.
El GOLAZO DE FRATTESI QUE LE DIO AL INTER LA VICTORIA SOBRE EL BARCELONA Líbero.
INTER DE MILÁN ELIMINÓ A BARCELONA TRAS UN PARTIDAZO Y PASA A LA FINAL DE LA UCL Líbero.
BARCELONA VS INTER RESUMEN, GOLES Y REACCIONES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMIFINAL Líbero.
CRISTIANO RONALDO JR. JUGARÁ POR PORTUGAL Líbero.
LOULTIMO JORGE FOSSATI SUFRE ACCIDENTE AUTOMOVILÍSTICO Líbero.
JEAN FERRARI SE QUIEBRA AL RECORDAR A MANUEL BARRETO, EX DIRECTOR DEPORTIVO DE UNIVERSITARIO .
Además hoy día 07 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde Líbero en Youtube.