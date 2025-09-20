GRABADO el 20-09-2025

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mediodía, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025

Continúa tu sábado informado con lo más relevante del acontecer nacional e internacional en Noticias mediodía.

¡Suscríbete para más contenido exclusivo!

Sintonízanos en:
- Televisión Digital Terrestre (TDT): C7.3
- Movistar TV: C31 SD / 731 HD
- Claro TV: C14 SD / 514 HD
- Best Cable: C92
- Star Globalcom: C12"

En TVPerú Noticias, el canal de todos los peruanos, te damos información actualizada sobre Perú, Latinoamérica y el mundo, incluyendo noticias nacionales, deportivas, culturales, económicas, tecnológicas y cobertura de actividades oficiales de la presidenta Dina Boluarte, del premier Eduardo Arana y demás ministerios. Transmitimos programas en vivo a través de streaming y somos el canal informativo del Instituto Nacional de Radio y Televisión del Perú (IRTP). TVPerúNoticias

Síguenos aquí: https://www.youtube.com/tvperunoticias

¡Recuerda seguirnos en todas nuestras redes sociales para mantenerte siempre informado! Estar informados NosUne.

Sitio Web https://www.tvperu.gob.pe/noticias
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/noticias.tvperu
Twitter https://twitter.com/noticiastvperu
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tvperunoticias/
Tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/tvperu.noticias

TVPerú Noticias, canal 7.3, fue lanzado el 3 de noviembre de 2013 a través de la televisión digital terrestre (TDT), como parte del múltiplex de TV Perú. Ofrecemos noticiarios locales, nacionales y mundiales, siendo el canal de televisión abierta peruano dedicado exclusivamente a las noticias.

NOTICIAS, PERÚ, INFORMACIÓN, CANAL 7, TVPERÚ NOTICIAS, TVPERU, NOTICIAS, NOTICIAS HOY, NOTICIAS PERÚ HOY, NOTICIAS PERÚ, NOTICIAS PERÚ, TELEVISIÓN PERUANA, PERÚ, PERUANOS EN EL EXTRANJERO, LIMA Y CALLAO, NOTICIAS PERUANAS, NOTICIAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS PERUANAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS DEL PERÚ Y EL MUNDO, STREAMING PERÚ, NOTICIAS STREAMING, PODCAST PERÚ, PODCAST PERUANOS, NOTICIAS MATINAL, ALIADOS POR LA SEGURIDAD, NOTICIAS AHORA, NOTICIAS MAÑANA, NOTICIAS TARDE, NOTICIAS NOCHE, DEPORTE EXPRESS, GEOMUNDO, FUTBOL, EN PARED, DIÁLOGO ABIERTO, TODO FÚTBOL, AL CIERRE, PRESIDENTA DINA BOLUARTE, POLÍTICA, PERÚ, PERUANOS, NOTICIAS DE PERÚ, INFORMACIÓN PERÚ, CONGRESO PERUANO, INSEGURIDAD PERÚ, ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS, NOTICIAS DE HOY, NOTICIAS EN VIVO, NOTICIAS EN VIVO PERÚ, PREMIER, PRIMER MINISTRO EDUARDO ARANA, CONSEJO DE MINISTROS, CORREDOR MORADO, LLUVIAS EN PERÚ, LLUVIAS TORRENCIALES, LLUVIAS TORRENCIALES EN PERÚ, SUSPENDEN CORREDOR MORADO, JNJ, JNJ INFORME, CONGRESO JNJ, LIGA 1

Desde TVPerú Noticias

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias tarde, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias tarde, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.

PNP desarticula banda criminal Los Temibles de Ayacucho.

Ministra Desilú León inaugura feria Perú, Mucho Gusto en Nueva York.

Surquillo: polémica por orden judicial de reabrir el mercado n.º 1.

Gobierno ofrece más de 60 servicios gratuitos en Ventanilla este 20 y 21 de setiembre.

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mediodía, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.

Comas: PNP interviene vivienda de alias Bomba, sicario de Los Injertos del Cono Norte.

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mañana, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025.

"Diálogo abierto": programa completo del 19 de setiembre del 2025.

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: "Habla Perú", sábado 20 de setiembre.

EN VIVO TVPerú Norte: el noticiero de la macrorregión norte hoy 20 de setiembre del 2025.

TVPerú Sur EN VIVO Noticias desde el sur del Perú 20 de setiembre.

Retiro AFP: ya es oficial la ley para disponer de hasta 21 400 soles.

Presidenta Boluarte se alista para participar en Asamblea General de la ONU.

Además hoy día 20 de Setiembre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

TVPerú Noticias

video

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias tarde, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025

video

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias tarde, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025

video

PNP desarticula banda criminal Los Temibles de Ayacucho

video

Ministra Desilú León inaugura feria Perú, Mucho Gusto en Nueva York

video

Surquillo: polémica por orden judicial de reabrir el mercado n.º 1

video

Gobierno ofrece más de 60 servicios gratuitos en Ventanilla este 20 y 21 de setiembre

video

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mediodía, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025

video

Comas: PNP interviene vivienda de alias Bomba, sicario de Los Injertos del Cono Norte

video

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: Noticias mañana, sábado 20 de setiembre del 2025

video

"Diálogo abierto": programa completo del 19 de setiembre del 2025

video

TVPerú Noticias EN VIVO: "Habla Perú", sábado 20 de setiembre

video

EN VIVO TVPerú Norte: el noticiero de la macrorregión norte hoy 20 de setiembre del 2025

video

TVPerú Sur EN VIVO Noticias desde el sur del Perú 20 de setiembre

video

Retiro AFP: ya es oficial la ley para disponer de hasta 21 400 soles

video

Presidenta Boluarte se alista para participar en Asamblea General de la ONU

Todos los videos desde TVPerú Noticias en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Instalación del Congreso Constituyente del Perú

Instalación del Congreso Constituyente del Perú

Día de la Libertad de Expresión de Pensamiento

Día de la Libertad de Expresión de Pensamiento

Fundación del Club Unión Huaral

Fundación del Club Unión Huaral

Día Mundial del Software Libre

Día Mundial del Software Libre

Día Mundial de la Limpieza

Día Mundial de la Limpieza

Expo Perú Los Andes

Expo Perú Los Andes

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es sábado, 20 de setiembre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.49
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo