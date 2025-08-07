GRABADO el 07-08-2025

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - PETRO AGUDIZA ENTRE COLOMBIA Y PERÚ Willax

Hechos en Willax - AGO 07 - 2/3 - MINISTROS LLEGAN A SANTA ROSA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 07 - IDENTIFICAN A SUJETO QUE ROBÓ ARMA A SUBOFICIAL ABATIDO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 07 - PAPÁ VIOLINISTA PIDE AYUDA PARA TRATAMIENTO DE SU HIJO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 07 - PREPARATIVOS PARA LA LLEGADA DEL PRESIDENTE PETRO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 07 - 1/3 - INCENDIAN COMBI POR NO PAGAR CUPOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - 4/5 - TRECE CONGRESISTAS IMPLICADOS POR PRESUNTA INFRACCIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - ALIANZAS ELECTORALES SE ROMPEN A DÍAS DE INSCRIPCIÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - 5/5 - BENEDETTI HA CAMBIADO MUCHO DE CAMISETA POLÍTICAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - 3/5 - PIDEN 22 AÑOS DE PRISIÓN CONTRA JOSÉ LUNA GÁLVEZ Willax.

Yo Caviar - AGO 06 - 1/1 Willax.

Camotillo El Tinterillo - AGO 06 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - EQUIPO ESPECIAL DE WILLAX TV LLEGA A LA ISLA SANTA ROSA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 -ALCALDE LÓPEZ ALIAGA DESCARTÓ REUNIRSE CON EL MINISTRO SANDOVAL Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - PETRO AGUDIZA ENTRE COLOMBIA Y PERÚ Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 07 - 2/5 - EXTORSIONADORES QUEMAN COMBI POR FALTA DE PAGO Willax.

Además hoy día 07 de Agosto en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen de las Nieves y Semana Turística de Yurimaguas (Loreto)

Establecimiento de la Reserva Nacional de Junín

Fundación del club Universitario de Deportes

Semana Internacional de la Lactancia Materna

Creación del Santuario Nacional de Huayllay

Creación de la Reserva de Chacamarca

