GRABADO el 05-06-2025

CHILE vs. ARGENTINA HOY: a qué HORA juegan, dónde VER y análisis LR

La selección de Chile se enfrentará a su par de Argentina este jueves 5 de junio, por la fecha 15 de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial de Canadá, México y Estados Unidos 2026. El decisivo duelo se jugará a partir de las 8 de la noche, hora peruana, en el estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos en Santiago.

chile argentina eliminatorias chilevsargentina gareca messi



CHILE vs. ARGENTINA HOY: a qué HORA juegan, dónde VER y análisis LR.

