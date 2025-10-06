GRABADO el 06-10-2025

KIM JONG UN VISITA BUQUE DESTRUCTOR HECHO PARA "CASTIGAR PROVOCACIONES" A COREA DEL NORTE Gestión

KIM JONG UN VISITA BUQUE DESTRUCTOR HECHO PARA "CASTIGAR PROVOCACIONES" A COREA DEL NORTE Gestión

kimjongun coreadelnorte guerra destructor

¿Quieres entender el mundo sin ruido?
Únete a nuestra comunidad y forma parte del cambio.

GestiónNewsroomLive NoticiasGlobales AnálisisGeopolítico EconomíaMundial IA Geopolítica LatinosEnUSA NoticiasEnEspañol

Suscríbete y activa la campana para no perderte nuestro análisis diario.

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Web oficial: https://gestion.pe/mundo/
LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3HYIET0
X (Twitter): http://bit.ly/4noZtX9
TikTok: http://bit.ly/4evB6TO

Desde Diario Gestión

VENEZUELA DENUNCIA PLAN DE ATENTADO Y TRUMP PREPARA INCURSIÓN TERRESTRE RADAR24.

KIM JONG UN VISITA BUQUE DESTRUCTOR HECHO PARA "CASTIGAR PROVOCACIONES" A COREA DEL NORTE Gestión.

VENEZUELA expone ante RUSIA el "PELIGRO" de la AMENAZA de EE.UU. Gestión.

GRETA THUNBERG ACUSA MASACRE DE ISRAEL EN GAZA Gestión.

¿Qué se sabe del intento de ATENTADO contra la EMBAJADA de EE.UU. en Caracas? Gestión.

Noticias de 6 de octubre: MADURO ACUSA 'AMENAZA CONTRA VENEZUELA' DE EEUU ANTE RUSIA  Noticiero.

TRUMP anuncia que llevará operativos contra NARCOS a tierra ¿Afectará a Venezuela? Gestión.

Trump interviene Chicago con más de 300 soldados contra la voluntad local Gestión.

Noticias de 5 de octubre: TRUMP AUTORIZA DESPLIEGUE DE LA GUARDIA NACIONAL EN CHICAGO Noticiero.

CORTE SUPREMA autoriza a TRUMP eliminar el TPS de miles de venezolanos Gestión.

REACCIONES a la respuesta positiva de HAMÁS al plan de paz de TRUMP para GAZA Gestión.

Noticias de 4 de octubre: MADURO DENUNCIA AGRESIÓN ARMADA DE EE.UU.  Noticiero.

El CIERRE gubernamental en EE.UU. se EXTIENDE tras fracaso en el SENADO Gestión.

Noticias 3 de octubre: NUEVO MORTAL BOMBARDEO DE EEUU EN EL CARIBE CERCA DE VENEZUELA  Noticiero.

EE.UU. DEFIENDE ATAQUES A NARCOLANCHAS POR SEGURIDAD NACIONAL.

Además hoy día 07 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Diario Gestión

video

VENEZUELA DENUNCIA PLAN DE ATENTADO Y TRUMP PREPARA INCURSIÓN TERRESTRE RADAR24

video

KIM JONG UN VISITA BUQUE DESTRUCTOR HECHO PARA "CASTIGAR PROVOCACIONES" A COREA DEL NORTE Gestión

video

VENEZUELA expone ante RUSIA el "PELIGRO" de la AMENAZA de EE.UU. Gestión

video

GRETA THUNBERG ACUSA MASACRE DE ISRAEL EN GAZA Gestión

video

¿Qué se sabe del intento de ATENTADO contra la EMBAJADA de EE.UU. en Caracas? Gestión

video

Noticias de 6 de octubre: MADURO ACUSA 'AMENAZA CONTRA VENEZUELA' DE EEUU ANTE RUSIA  Noticiero

video

TRUMP anuncia que llevará operativos contra NARCOS a tierra ¿Afectará a Venezuela? Gestión

video

Trump interviene Chicago con más de 300 soldados contra la voluntad local Gestión

video

Noticias de 5 de octubre: TRUMP AUTORIZA DESPLIEGUE DE LA GUARDIA NACIONAL EN CHICAGO Noticiero

video

CORTE SUPREMA autoriza a TRUMP eliminar el TPS de miles de venezolanos Gestión

video

REACCIONES a la respuesta positiva de HAMÁS al plan de paz de TRUMP para GAZA Gestión

video

Noticias de 4 de octubre: MADURO DENUNCIA AGRESIÓN ARMADA DE EE.UU.  Noticiero

video

El CIERRE gubernamental en EE.UU. se EXTIENDE tras fracaso en el SENADO Gestión

video

Noticias 3 de octubre: NUEVO MORTAL BOMBARDEO DE EEUU EN EL CARIBE CERCA DE VENEZUELA  Noticiero

video

EE.UU. DEFIENDE ATAQUES A NARCOLANCHAS POR SEGURIDAD NACIONAL

Todos los videos desde Diario Gestión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen del Rosario

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen del Rosario

Fundación de Radio Programas del Perú

Fundación de Radio Programas del Perú

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Mes Internacional de la Biblioteca Escolar

Semana Mundial del Espacio

Semana Mundial del Espacio

Mario Vargas Llosa gana el Premio Nobel de Literatura

Mario Vargas Llosa gana el Premio Nobel de Literatura

Nacimiento del expresidente Fernando Belaúnde

Nacimiento del expresidente Fernando Belaúnde

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es martes, 07 de octubre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

16º Lima
3.47
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo