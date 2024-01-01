 

Renuncia ministro que desactivó equipo de apoyo a Eficcop | Grado 5 con David Gómez Fernandini

Walter Ortiz renunció al cargo de ministro del Interior. Además, Perú Libre anuncia moción de vacancia presidencial contra Dina Boluarte, y también en #Grado5, entrevistamos a los abogados penalistas Benji Espinoza y Julio Rodríguez.

