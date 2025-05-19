GRABADO el 19-05-2025

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - "DAYANITA" ES DETENIDA POR QUEMAR CRÁNEO FUERA DE SU CASA Willax

Al día con Willax - MAY 20 - 1/5 - TITULARES Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 19 - 1/3 - ¿DEBIERON COBRAR PENAL PARA LA 'U'? Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 19 - 3/3 - DESPEDIDA Willax.

Willax Deportes - MAY 19 - 2/3 - ¿CUEVA DEBE VOLVER A LA SELECCIÓN? Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - 1/2 - DAYANITA RESPONDE TRAS HABER QUEMADO CRÁNEO FUERA DE SU CASA.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - 2/2 - EMOLIENTES PARA COMBATIR EL FRÍO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - LA NUEVA TENDENCIA EN PIJAMAS PARA COMBATIR EL FRÍO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - LOS DESTINOS TURÍSTICOS MÁS ATRACTIVOS DE AYACUCHO Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - DELEGACIÓN PERUANA NO RESPETÓ PROTOCOLO DE SALUDO AL PAPA Willax.

Crónicas de Impacto - MAY 19 - "DAYANITA" ES DETENIDA POR QUEMAR CRÁNEO FUERA DE SU CASA Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 19 - 1/3 - UN GRAN GUIÓN Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 19 - EXCLUSIVO: HABLA EL NUEVO MINISTRO DEL INTERIOR Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 19 - 2/3 - CARLOS MALAVER, EL NUEVO MINISTRO DEL INTERIOR Willax.

Milagros Leiva Entrevista -MAY 19 - 3/3 - CARLOS MALAVER: "NO TODAS LAS INVESTIGACIONES SON IGUALES".

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - MAY 19 - OTRA VEZ EL AGENTE "ROBERTO" Willax.

Además hoy día 20 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día Mundial de la Metrología

Día Mundial de la Metrología

Nacimiento del futbolista peruano Teodoro - Lolo - Fernández

Nacimiento del futbolista peruano Teodoro - Lolo - Fernández

Santuario Nacional Tabaconas-Namballe

Santuario Nacional Tabaconas-Namballe

Día Mundial de las Abejas

Día Mundial de las Abejas

Día Internacional del Ensayo Clínico

Día Internacional del Ensayo Clínico

Día Internacional de los Recursos Humanos

Día Internacional de los Recursos Humanos

