 

"Nicanor Boluarte no pertenece al partido" afirmó secretario general 'Ciudadanos por el Perú'

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

En Ampliación de Noticias, el secretario general del partido 'Ciudadanos por el Perú', Alberto Moreno, negó cualquier tipo de "vinculación orgánica y legal" de Nicanor Boluarte con su agrupación política.

Somos el canal oficial en YouTube de RPP, la voz de todo el Perú.

Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/sub_confirmation=1

Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe

Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/

Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@rppnoticiaslang=es
Threads https://www.threads.net/@rppnoticias

Más videos de

RPP Noticias

Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.


Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos