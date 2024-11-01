 

🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 1/11/2024 #ROTATIVARPP

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

🔴 #EnVivo | Entérate de todas las noticias en la Rotativa del Aire con Joanna Castro y Carlos Villarreal.

#ROTATIVARPP

📺 LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE | 1 de NOVIEMBRE de 2024

📻Escucha nuestra radio en vivo: https://lnk.bio/s/rppaudio
📺 Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/sub_confirmation=1

💻 Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe

📻 Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/

🏪 Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí ➡️ https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram ➡ https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter ➡ https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok ➡ https://www.tiktok.com/@rppnoticiaslang=es
Threads ➡ https://www.threads.net/@rppnoticias

Además hoy día 01 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

RPP Noticias

Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos