Luego de mucho tiempo de lucha para quedar embarazada, Ana María Santillán, a sus 49 años, decidió ser madre a través de la fecundación in vitro. Ella tuvo mucha constancia y voluntad para seguir con su tratamiento. Grande fue su sorpresa cuando, al realizarse una ecografía, descubrió que no iba a tener solo un hijo, sino tres bebés.
La República - LR+
