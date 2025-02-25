Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Willax Mediodía - FEB 25 - 1/3 - TITULARES | Willax
Al Plato - FEB 25 - 2/2 | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - ASOCIACIÓN MARCA HITO EN LA REGULACIÓN DEL CANNABIS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - 3/6 - ÚLTIMO ADIÓS A VÍCTIMAS DE TRAGEDIA EN REAL PLAZA | Willax
Amor y Fuego - FEB 25 - ¡FARÁNDULA LORCHA LE TOMA EL PULSO A LA NOCHE! | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - 5/6 - WILLAX TV EN EL TOP DE EMPRESAS CON MEJOR REPUTACIÓN | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - WILLAX TV EN EL TOP DE EMPRESAS CON MEJOR REPUTACIÓN | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - 6/6-PRIMERA LICENCIA DE CULTIVO ASOCIATIVO DE CANNABIS EN PERÚ | Willax
Al Plato - FEB 25 - 1/2 | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - 4/6 - REAL PLAZA PURUCHUCO INCUMPLÍA MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD | Willax
Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 25/02/2025 | Willax Televisión
Willax Mediodía - FEB 25 - CAPTURAN A SUJETO CUANDO DEJABA EXPLOSIVO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - PLANEA TUS VACACIONES CON COSTAMAR TRAVEL | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - TECHO Y PAREDES DE CENTRO DE SALUD A PUNTO DE COLAPSAR | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 25 - CLAUSURAN REAL PLAZA PURUCHUCO POR MEDIDAS DE SEGURIDAD | Willax
Además hoy día 25 de Febrero en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.