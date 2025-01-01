Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Yo Caviar - FEB 07 - 1/1 | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - PARO DE TRANSPORTISTAS NO SE SINTIÓ EN LIMA Y CALLAO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - S/. 963 SOLES DE MULTA POR EXCEDER LÍMITE DE VELOCIDAD | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 3/6 - EXPOLICÍA DISPARÓ CONTRA TAXISTA | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 6/6 - ASÍ CELEBRÓ NEYMAR SU CUMPLEAÑOS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 1/6 - DETONAN DINAMITA EN CASA DE BILL OROSCO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 2/6 - LLUVIA DE VERANO SORPRENDE A LIMENÑOS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - ¡TAEKWONDO! DEPORTE PARA TODOS LOS NIÑOS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - MENOR DE 13 AÑOS LLEVA SEIS DÍAS DESAPARECIDA | Willax
Willax Mediodía - FEB 07 - BILL OROSCO CONFIRMA QUE ATAQUE FUE CONTRA SU CASA | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 8 MIL FALLECIDOS FIGURAN EN PADRÓN PARA ELECCIONES 2026 | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - MUNICIPALIDAD EMBARGA BIENES DE BOULEVARD BORDEMAR | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 4/6 - ING. ERASMO WONG RECIBE CONDECORACIÓN | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - 5/6 - ÓSCAR IBAÑEZ ES EL NUEVO TÉCNICO INTERINO DE PERÚ | Willax
Al Día con Willax - FEB 07 - ING. ERASMO WONG RECIBE CONDECORACIÓN | Willax
Además hoy día 07 de Febrero en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.