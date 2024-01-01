Fiscal de la Nación presenta DENUNCIA CONSTITUCIONAL CONTRA Dina Boluarte habla Aníbal Quiroga: Congreso debería ARCHIVAR DENUNCIA CONSTITUCIONAL CONTRA BOLUARTE hasta que termine su mandato
Conversamos con el abogado constitucionalista Aníbal Quiroga sobre la denuncia constitucional presentada por el Fiscal de la Nación.
Esto es #lavozdel21 #p21tv
