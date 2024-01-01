 

Aníbal Quiroga: ?Congreso debería ARCHIVAR DENUNCIA CONSTITUCIONAL CONTRA BOLUARTE?

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

Fiscal de la Nación presenta DENUNCIA CONSTITUCIONAL CONTRA Dina Boluarte habla Aníbal Quiroga: Congreso debería ARCHIVAR DENUNCIA CONSTITUCIONAL CONTRA BOLUARTE hasta que termine su mandato

Conversamos con el abogado constitucionalista Aníbal Quiroga sobre la denuncia constitucional presentada por el Fiscal de la Nación.

Esto es #lavozdel21 #p21tv
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suscríbete a nuestro nuevo ePaper aquí https://epaper.peru21.pe/
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

También encuéntranos en:
WEB: https://peru21.pe/
FACEBOOK: https://cutt.ly/5CbheEY
X: https://cutt.ly/lCbhyqi
INSTAGRAM: https://cutt.ly/8Cbhuxq
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@diarioperu21

Más videos de

Peru21TV

Todos los videos desde el canal Peru21TV en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos