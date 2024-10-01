🔴 NOS RENOVAMOS. ⬆️⬆️SUSCRÍBETE a nuestra NUEVA CUENTA de YouTube de SOL TV Noticias para mantenerte SIEMPRE INFORMADO. ⬆️🔸SOLTV en todo el Perú📺 Movista...
Noticias adicionales en SOL TV Perú
Trujillo: aprueban ordenanza para reconocer a rondas urbanas
Trujillo: pedían 3 mil soles para devolver moto robada
SOL TV TÚ TIENES LA PALABRA - Hoy JUEVES 21 de NOVIEMBRE del 2024
La Libertad: médicos inician huelga indefinida con otros gremios
SOL TV NOTICIERO DE LA TARDE- Hoy JUEVES 21 DE NOVIEMBRE del 2024
Cajamarca: invocan a donar sangre para salvar vidas
Trujillo: cuestionan designaciones vinculadas a APP
Chiclayo: ambulantes atacan a serenos municipales
SOL TV NOTICIERO CENTRAL - Hoy JUEVES 21 DE NOVIEMBRE del 2024
Cajamarca: gerente pide calma a vecinos por ausencia de obras
Trujillo: investigan a tres hombres por extorsión
SOL TV LINEA DIRECTA - Hoy JUEVES 21 DE NOVIEMBRE del 2024
Trujillo: 819 casos nuevos de personas contaminadas por metales pesados
Trujillo: maestro albañil frustra robo de su camioneta
SOL TV EDICIÓN DE LA MAÑANA - Hoy JUEVES 21 DE NOVIEMBRE del 2024
Además hoy día 22 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.
SOL TV Perú
Todos los videos desde el canal SOL TV Perú en Youtube.