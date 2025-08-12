GRABADO el 12-08-2025

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - ROBAN CAMIONETA AFUERA DE MERCADO Willax

Hechos en Willax - AGO 12 - 1/3 - PATRICIA SE REÚNE CON LA JUNTA DE FISCALES SUPREMOS Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 12 - VEHÍCULO DE SERENAZGO EMBISTIÓ A ADULTA MAYOR Willax.

Hechos en Willax - AGO 12 - MILITAR EN RETIRO ABATE A PRESUNTO LADRÓN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - 4/5 - PODEMOS PERÚ CONVOCA A GUIDO BELLIDO PARA SENADO Willax.

Yo Caviar - AGO 12 - 1/1 - TRUMP MILITARIZÓ CAPITAL USA POR CRIMEN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - 5/5 - VIZCARRA SE AVIVÓ Y SE FUE PRIMERO A SANTA ROSA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - LLEGÓ PATRICIA BENAVIDES AL MINISTERIO PÚBLICO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - GUIDO BELLIDO RESPONDE ANTE CUESTIONAMIENTOS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - JEE PROHÍBE INCLUIR A VIZCARRA EN SONDEOS ELECTORALES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - POLÉMICAS POR CONGRESISTAS CON PROCESOS QUE PRESIDIRÁN COMISIONES.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - VEHÍCULO DE SERENAZGO EMBISTIÓ A ADULTA MAYOR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - PANDILLEROS MENORES DE EDAD ATACAN A TAXISTA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - ROBAN CAMIONETA AFUERA DE MERCADO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - DELINCUENTES EN MOTOTAXI ROBAN CAMIONETA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - AGO 12 - 3/5 - DELINCUENTES ATACARON A VÍCTIMA EN MANADA Willax.

Además hoy día 12 de Agosto en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen de las Nieves y Semana Turística de Yurimaguas (Loreto)

Fiesta Patronal de la Virgen de las Nieves y Semana Turística de Yurimaguas (Loreto)

Festividad de Santa Clarita en Papagayos - Zorritos (Tumbes)

Festividad de Santa Clarita en Papagayos - Zorritos (Tumbes)

Festival de Cine de Lima

Festival de Cine de Lima

Día del Bodeguero

Día del Bodeguero

Día Internacional de la Juventud

Día Internacional de la Juventud

