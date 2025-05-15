GRABADO el 15-05-2025

Willax Mediodía - MAY 15 - 2/3 Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.



Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.



Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion



facebook.com/willaxtv

twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 15/05/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 15 - 1/4 - ¡LESLIE SHAW ES DESAUTORIZADA POR CARLOS RINCÓN! Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 15 - NO SOLO AMENAZAN A EXSALIENTE DE FARFÁN, ¡AHORA CON EX DE JUGADOR DE LA U!.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 15 - 3/3 Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 15 - LA GRAN NOCHE DE PIMPINELA EN LIMA Willax.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 15 - 2/3 Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 15 -LESLIE SHAW ES DESAUTORIZADA POR CARLOS RINCÓN Y SE INICIA LA GUERRA Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 15 - MAYRA LE RESPONDE A FABIO DESPUÉS DE QUE EL ESPAÑO DIJO SENTIRSE UTILIZADO.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 15 - 1/3 - TITULARES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 15 - 4/5-EXPULSARÁN A EXTRANJEROS QUE COMETAN DELITOS EN FLAGRANCIA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 15 - ASÍ LUCEN LOS ACCESOS DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 15 - 5/5 - "JOYA" ACUÑISTA EN TRANSPORTES Willax.

Yo Caviar - MAY 15 - 1/1 - BOLUARTE SE VA ROMA ¿REGRESARÁ? Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 15 - APRUEBAN LEY QUE EXPULSA A DELINCUENTES EXTRANJEROS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 15 - 3/5 - ATACAN A LAS MALVINAS DE JICAMARCA Willax.

Además hoy día 15 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS Willax Televisión

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.