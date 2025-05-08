GRABADO el 08-05-2025

REACCIONES de hinchas tras SPORTING CRISTAL 2-1 BOLIVAR por COPA LIBERTADORES El Comercio

SportingCristal derrotó agónicamente a Bolivar y comparte el segundo puesto de su grupo en la copalibertadores. Los hinchas de sportingcristal conversaron con ElComercio al final del partido y a pesar de estar felices por la victoria, expresaron su preocupación por el nivel del equipo de PauloAutori.

Canal oficial del diario El Comercio de Lima, Perú.

Suscríbete: http://goo.gl/UWBivf

Sitio web: http://elcomercio.pe

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elcomercio.pe
Twitter: https://twitter.com/elcomercio
Instagram: http://instagram.com/elcomercio
Discord: https://discord.gg/elcomercio

elcomercio noticiasperu mundo internacionales

Desde EL COMERCIO

ENVIVO: TODO SOBRE LEON XIV, EL NUEVO PAPA CON NACIONALIDAD PERUANA EN VIVO.

PRIMER DISCURSO del PAPA LEON XIV desde el VATICANO ante el mundo El Comercio.

MOMENTO de la PRIMERA APARICIÓN del PAPA LEON XIV El Comercio.

PAPA LEÓN XIV y su saludo a CHICLAYO en su PRESENTACIÓN como NUEVO PAPA El Comercio.

HUMO BLANCO EN EL VATICANO: cardenales eligieron al sucesor de Francisco El Comercio.

PATAZ quedará bajo el CONTROL de las FUERZAS ARMADAS tras CRIMEN DE MINEROS Mirada de Fondo.

SEGUNDO HUMO NEGRO en el CÓNCLAVE: cardenales sin CONSENSO para nuevo papa El Comercio.

REACCIONES de hinchas tras SPORTING CRISTAL 2-1 BOLIVAR por COPA LIBERTADORES El Comercio.

FINAL HISTÓRICA: PSG busca su PRIMERA CHAMPIONS ante INTER FleischmanEnLínea.

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: 133 CARDENALES ELIGEN AL PRÓXIMO PAPA EN EL VATICANO El Mundo Ahora.

TENSIÓN MUNDIAL tras MORTAL BOMBARDEO de INDIA contra PAKISTÁN El Comercio.

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: HUMO NEGRO EN LA PRIMERA VOTACIÓN DEL CÓNCLAVE El Mundo Ahora.

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: EN BREVE PRIMER RESULTADO DEL CÓNCLAVE: ¿HUMO BLANCO O NEGRO? El Mundo Ahora.

CONGRESO apunta a CENSURARA a GUSTAVO ADRIANZÉN tras CRIMEN en PATAZ Mirada de Fondo.

CÓNCLAVE INICIA: CARDENALES se ENCIERRAN en el VATICANO para elegir al NUEVO PAPA El Comercio.

Además hoy día 09 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

EL COMERCIO

video

ENVIVO: TODO SOBRE LEON XIV, EL NUEVO PAPA CON NACIONALIDAD PERUANA EN VIVO

video

PRIMER DISCURSO del PAPA LEON XIV desde el VATICANO ante el mundo El Comercio

video

MOMENTO de la PRIMERA APARICIÓN del PAPA LEON XIV El Comercio

video

PAPA LEÓN XIV y su saludo a CHICLAYO en su PRESENTACIÓN como NUEVO PAPA El Comercio

video

HUMO BLANCO EN EL VATICANO: cardenales eligieron al sucesor de Francisco El Comercio

video

PATAZ quedará bajo el CONTROL de las FUERZAS ARMADAS tras CRIMEN DE MINEROS Mirada de Fondo

video

SEGUNDO HUMO NEGRO en el CÓNCLAVE: cardenales sin CONSENSO para nuevo papa El Comercio

video

REACCIONES de hinchas tras SPORTING CRISTAL 2-1 BOLIVAR por COPA LIBERTADORES El Comercio

video

FINAL HISTÓRICA: PSG busca su PRIMERA CHAMPIONS ante INTER FleischmanEnLínea

video

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: 133 CARDENALES ELIGEN AL PRÓXIMO PAPA EN EL VATICANO El Mundo Ahora

video

TENSIÓN MUNDIAL tras MORTAL BOMBARDEO de INDIA contra PAKISTÁN El Comercio

video

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: HUMO NEGRO EN LA PRIMERA VOTACIÓN DEL CÓNCLAVE El Mundo Ahora

video

CÓNCLAVE EN VIVO: EN BREVE PRIMER RESULTADO DEL CÓNCLAVE: ¿HUMO BLANCO O NEGRO? El Mundo Ahora

video

CONGRESO apunta a CENSURARA a GUSTAVO ADRIANZÉN tras CRIMEN en PATAZ Mirada de Fondo

video

CÓNCLAVE INICIA: CARDENALES se ENCIERRAN en el VATICANO para elegir al NUEVO PAPA El Comercio

Todos los videos desde EL COMERCIO en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Declaración de la Reserva Comunal Amarakaeri como área protegida

Declaración de la Reserva Comunal Amarakaeri como área protegida

Creación del distrito de Yuracmarca (Huaylas)

Creación del distrito de Yuracmarca (Huaylas)

Creación del distrito de Cusca (Corongo)

Creación del distrito de Cusca (Corongo)

Día del Recuerdo y la Reconciliación Conmemoración de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Día del Recuerdo y la Reconciliación Conmemoración de la Segunda Guerra Mundial

Creación del distrito de Aco (Corongo)

Creación del distrito de Aco (Corongo)

Día de Europa

Día de Europa

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es viernes, 09 de mayo de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

18º Lima
3.65
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo