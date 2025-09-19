GRABADO el 19-09-2025

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ESCOLAR SE ENFRENTA A DELINCUENTE PARA EVITAR ROBO Willax

Bienvenido al canal oficial de Willax Televisión. Aquí encontrarás lo mejor de nuestra programación: noticias, entretenimiento, opinión, política, espectáculos, deportes y más.

Suscríbete y activa la campanita para no perderte ningún estreno.
Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales y mantente informado las 24 horas.

Desde Willax Televisión

Yo Caviar - SET 19 - 1/1 Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - FISCAL DE LA NACIÓN QUIERE DESAPARECER FUERZA POPULAR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ORDENAN LIBERAR A ANDRÉS HURTADO CHIBOLÍN Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - HAMPONES INTENTAN ROBAR EN EDIFICIOS MULTIFAMILIARES Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - HOY LA JNJ EVALÚA LA SUSPENSIÓN DE DELIA ESPINOZA Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ESCOLAR SE ENFRENTA A DELINCUENTE PARA EVITAR ROBO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 -3/5-MADRE ES ASESINADA A BALAZOS Y SUS HIJAS RESULTARON HERIDAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ASESINARON A PAREJA DE AL MENOS 20 DISPAROS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - DISPARAN CONTRA EMPRESA DE TRANSPORTES "SANTA CATALINA" Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - PAREJA ES ASESINADA DENTRO DE SU AUTO Willax.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - 2/5 - ALISTAN LEY PARA FRENAR USO POLÍTICO DE UNIVERSIDADES PRIVADAS.

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - 1/5 - ASESINAN A MOTOTAXISTA MIENTRAS ESPERABA PASAJEROS Willax.

Camotillo El Tinterillo - SET 18 - 1/1 Willax.

Habla Chino - SET 18 - 1/2 - NACHO DI MARCO HABLA CON ALDO MIYASHIRO Willax.

Habla Chino - SET 18 - ENTREVISTA COMPLETA A NACHO DI MARCO Willax.

Además hoy día 19 de Setiembre en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Yo Caviar - SET 19 - 1/1 Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - FISCAL DE LA NACIÓN QUIERE DESAPARECER FUERZA POPULAR Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ORDENAN LIBERAR A ANDRÉS HURTADO CHIBOLÍN Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - HAMPONES INTENTAN ROBAR EN EDIFICIOS MULTIFAMILIARES Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - HOY LA JNJ EVALÚA LA SUSPENSIÓN DE DELIA ESPINOZA Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ESCOLAR SE ENFRENTA A DELINCUENTE PARA EVITAR ROBO Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 -3/5-MADRE ES ASESINADA A BALAZOS Y SUS HIJAS RESULTARON HERIDAS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - ASESINARON A PAREJA DE AL MENOS 20 DISPAROS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - DISPARAN CONTRA EMPRESA DE TRANSPORTES "SANTA CATALINA" Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - PAREJA ES ASESINADA DENTRO DE SU AUTO Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - 2/5 - ALISTAN LEY PARA FRENAR USO POLÍTICO DE UNIVERSIDADES PRIVADAS

video

Al Día con Willax - SET 19 - 1/5 - ASESINAN A MOTOTAXISTA MIENTRAS ESPERABA PASAJEROS Willax

video

Camotillo El Tinterillo - SET 18 - 1/1 Willax

video

Habla Chino - SET 18 - 1/2 - NACHO DI MARCO HABLA CON ALDO MIYASHIRO Willax

video

Habla Chino - SET 18 - ENTREVISTA COMPLETA A NACHO DI MARCO Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Nacimiento de Antonio Raimondi

Nacimiento de Antonio Raimondi

Semana Turística de Talara

Semana Turística de Talara

Semana de Prevención del Embarazo Adolescente en América Latina

Semana de Prevención del Embarazo Adolescente en América Latina

Expo Perú Los Andes

Expo Perú Los Andes

Creación del Consejo Nacional de la Vicuña

Creación del Consejo Nacional de la Vicuña

Fallecimiento de Melitón Carvajal, héroe de la Guerra del Pacífico

Fallecimiento de Melitón Carvajal, héroe de la Guerra del Pacífico

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es viernes, 19 de setiembre de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

19º Lima
3.49
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo