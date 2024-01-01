Recientemente se aprobó un aumento en el aforo de Machu Picchu por temporada alta, donde se pasará de 4500 a 5600 visitantes por día. Sin embargo, para algunos especialistas e historiadores este incremento podría ocasionar el santuario inca se vea afectado. En este informe de Latina Te Explica, conoce más sobre este potencial riesgo significativo a nuestra ciudadela emblema.
