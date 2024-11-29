 

🔴#ENVIVO LIGA 1: NUEVO FORMATO DEL CAMPEONATO 2025 DESATA POLÉMICA #FCCONLINE

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

Andrea Closa, Kevin Pacheco y Mario Pinedo, analizan el nuevo formato de la Liga 1 2025
#FCCOnline
Somos el canal oficial en YouTube de RPP, confianza y credibilidad por todos los medios.

📻Escucha nuestra radio en vivo: https://lnk.bio/s/rppaudio
📺 Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/sub_confirmation=1

💻 Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe

📻 Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/

🏪 Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí ➡️ https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram ➡ https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter ➡ https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok ➡ https://www.tiktok.com/@rppnoticiaslang=es
Threads ➡ https://www.threads.net/@rppnoticias

Noticias adicionales en RPP Noticias

¿Cuál es la situación de la minería en el Perú? #ECONOMIAXTODOS #CADExRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴 #ENVIVO CONEXIÓN 29/11/2024 #CONEXIONRPP

Zapatos rojos utilizados en 'El Mago de Oz', serán subastados en diciembre #shortrpp

Se aprobó el dictamen que amplía el Reinfo por seis meses #LASCOSASRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴 #ENVIVO LAS NOTICIAS 29/11/2024 #NOTICIASRPP

🔴 #ENVIVO LAS COSAS COMO SON 29/11/24 #LASCOSASRPP

🔴 #ENVIVO PRUEBA DE FUEGO 29/11/2024 #PDFRPP

Dejó Grecia para trabajar en Perú: conoce al diseñador Georgios Stratouris #MUCHAMODARPP | NATIVO

Segura: "Hay evidencia de que es una pantalla para actividades delictivas" #LASCOSASRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴#ENVIVO LIGA 1: NUEVO FORMATO DEL CAMPEONATO 2025 DESATA POLÉMICA #FCCONLINE

🔴 #ENVIVO🎙️Nos visitan Vico y su Grupo Karicia, Diego Seymour y más #ASISOMOSRPP

"En el 2025 se tendrá un CADE de Salud" #ECONOMIAxTODOS #CADExRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴 #ENVIVO Especial CADE Ejecutivos 2024 29/11/2024 #CADExRPP

Velarde: "Tenemos que participar más en gestión de políticas" #ECONOMIAXTODOS #CADExRPP | ENTREVISTA

Desconexión del Estado-población pondría en riesgo elecciones #ECONOMIAXTODOS #CADExRPP | ENTREVISTA

Además hoy día 29 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

RPP Noticias

Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos