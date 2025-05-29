GRABADO el 29-05-2025

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 3/5 - ADRIANZÉN PODRÍA VOLVER COMO EMBAJADOR EN LA ONU Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 29/05/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - LAURA SPOYA FRENTE A LAS CÁMARAS DE AYF Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - YAHAIRA RESPONDE FRENTE A LAS CÁMARAS DE AYF Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - CÉSAR VEGA HACE MEA CULPA, TRAS SER DETENIDO POR AGREDIR A SUHEYN Willax.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 1/3 Willax.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 2/3 Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - MILENKA ZÁRATE INCLUYE AL PERSONAJE DE GREISSY EN SU SERIE Willax.

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - LOS PERUANOS REACCIONAN A LA GUERRA DE LA NEWTON CON CARLOS MORALES Willax.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 3/3 Willax.

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - LA SELECCIÓN DE FÚTBOL DE ARTISTAS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 3/5 - ADRIANZÉN PODRÍA VOLVER COMO EMBAJADOR EN LA ONU Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 4/5 - TOS FERINA ALCANZÓ LOS 650 CONTAGIADOS EN TODO EL PAÍS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DESCUBRE MÁS DE 20 DESTINOS DEL PERÚ CON CRUZ DEL SUR Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 5/5 - PERÚ ACABA DE PERDER DOS ARBITRAJES QUE SALDRÁN CAROS Willax.

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PERÚ EN ALERTA ROJA POR LA TOS FERINA Willax.

Además hoy día 29 de Mayo en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 29/05/2025 Willax Televisión

video

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - LAURA SPOYA FRENTE A LAS CÁMARAS DE AYF Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - YAHAIRA RESPONDE FRENTE A LAS CÁMARAS DE AYF Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - CÉSAR VEGA HACE MEA CULPA, TRAS SER DETENIDO POR AGREDIR A SUHEYN Willax

video

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 1/3 Willax

video

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 2/3 Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - MILENKA ZÁRATE INCLUYE AL PERSONAJE DE GREISSY EN SU SERIE Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - MAY 29 - LOS PERUANOS REACCIONAN A LA GUERRA DE LA NEWTON CON CARLOS MORALES Willax

video

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - 3/3 Willax

video

Willax Mediodía - MAY 29 - LA SELECCIÓN DE FÚTBOL DE ARTISTAS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 3/5 - ADRIANZÉN PODRÍA VOLVER COMO EMBAJADOR EN LA ONU Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 4/5 - TOS FERINA ALCANZÓ LOS 650 CONTAGIADOS EN TODO EL PAÍS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - DESCUBRE MÁS DE 20 DESTINOS DEL PERÚ CON CRUZ DEL SUR Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - 5/5 - PERÚ ACABA DE PERDER DOS ARBITRAJES QUE SALDRÁN CAROS Willax

video

Al Día con Willax - MAY 29 - PERÚ EN ALERTA ROJA POR LA TOS FERINA Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Declaración de los Pantanos de Villa como zona reservada

Declaración de los Pantanos de Villa como zona reservada

Declaración del Parque Nacional del Manu como reserva natural

Declaración del Parque Nacional del Manu como reserva natural

Día del Empleado Público

Día del Empleado Público

Día Internacional del Personal de Paz de las Naciones Unidas

Día Internacional del Personal de Paz de las Naciones Unidas

Combate Naval de Pacocha

Combate Naval de Pacocha

Día Nacional de Vacunación

Día Nacional de Vacunación

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es jueves, 29 de mayo de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

17º Lima
3.65
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo