 

"La minería ilegal tiene participación política y del narcotráfico" #shorts #envivolr

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

📺 Mira los https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWFDHbchgAxP-uxSTy1kGuPN de HOY

📱Envía tus denuncias por WhatsApp → 941 000 000

🔔 SUSCRÍBETE → https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-B7Xv56uNRDkj0vC3QW8Cg

📰 MÁS NOTICIAS → http://larepublica.pe/
📍 FACEBOOK → https://facebook.com/larepublicape
📍 X → https://twitter.com/larepublica_pe
📍 INSTAGRAM → https://instagram.com/larepublica_pe/
📍 TIKTOK→ https://tiktok.com/@larepublica.pe
📍 WHATSAPP → https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va53wfSDp2Q5gaRw5i3e
#LaRepública

Además hoy día 31 de Octubre en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

La República - LR+

Todos los videos desde el canal La República - LR+ en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos