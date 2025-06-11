GRABADO el 11-06-2025

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 2/3 -JORGE LUIS SALINAS BRILLÓ EN LA SEMANA DE LA MODA EN MILÁN Willax

Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.

Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.

Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion

facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv

Desde Willax Televisión

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 11/06/2025 Willax Televisión.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - MILETT CELEBRA SU CUMPLEAÑOS, EN MEDIO DE LAS REVELACIONES DE PABLO HEREDIA.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - LESLIE SHAW LE RESPONDE AL COMPOSITOR CARLOS RINCÓN Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - DOÑA PETA Y ANA PAULA LLEGAN AL ESTADIO, PERO CADA UNA POR SU LADO Willax.

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - LO QUE NO SE VIO DE LA VISITA DE GABY SPANIC LA USURPADORA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 3/3 - PERÚ EMPATA SIN GOLES ANTE ECUADOR Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - TITO NIEVES VUELVE CON: "50 AÑOS - LA HISTORIA" Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - LOS MEJORES CÓCTELES PARA ESTE INVIERNO Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - LO ÚLTIMO EN DENIM PARA ESTA TEMPORADA CON JORGE LUIS SALINAS Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 1/3 - PERDIDOS EN NEVADO DE ÁNCASH HACE 15 DÍAS Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 2/3 -JORGE LUIS SALINAS BRILLÓ EN LA SEMANA DE LA MODA EN MILÁN Willax.

¡Habla Chino! con Aldo Miyashiro desde el viernes 13 de junio.

Al Día con Willax - JUN 11 - 3/5 - ¿NUEVOS PARTIDOS EN LA MESA DIRECTIVA 2025 - 2026? Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - MEDALLAS DE ORO Y PLATA EN OLIMPIADA DE MATEMÁTICA Willax.

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - SUSPENDEN BÚSQUEDA DE JÓVENES DESAPARECIDOS EN NEVADO Willax.

Además hoy día 11 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

ÚLTIMOS VIDEOS

Willax Televisión

video

Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 11/06/2025 Willax Televisión

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - MILETT CELEBRA SU CUMPLEAÑOS, EN MEDIO DE LAS REVELACIONES DE PABLO HEREDIA

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - LESLIE SHAW LE RESPONDE AL COMPOSITOR CARLOS RINCÓN Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - DOÑA PETA Y ANA PAULA LLEGAN AL ESTADIO, PERO CADA UNA POR SU LADO Willax

video

Amor y Fuego - JUN 11 - LO QUE NO SE VIO DE LA VISITA DE GABY SPANIC LA USURPADORA Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 3/3 - PERÚ EMPATA SIN GOLES ANTE ECUADOR Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - TITO NIEVES VUELVE CON: "50 AÑOS - LA HISTORIA" Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - LOS MEJORES CÓCTELES PARA ESTE INVIERNO Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - LO ÚLTIMO EN DENIM PARA ESTA TEMPORADA CON JORGE LUIS SALINAS Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 1/3 - PERDIDOS EN NEVADO DE ÁNCASH HACE 15 DÍAS Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - 2/3 -JORGE LUIS SALINAS BRILLÓ EN LA SEMANA DE LA MODA EN MILÁN Willax

video

¡Habla Chino! con Aldo Miyashiro desde el viernes 13 de junio

video

Al Día con Willax - JUN 11 - 3/5 - ¿NUEVOS PARTIDOS EN LA MESA DIRECTIVA 2025 - 2026? Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - MEDALLAS DE ORO Y PLATA EN OLIMPIADA DE MATEMÁTICA Willax

video

Hechos en Willax - JUN 11 - SUSPENDEN BÚSQUEDA DE JÓVENES DESAPARECIDOS EN NEVADO Willax

Todos los videos desde Willax Televisión en Youtube.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día del Antropólogo Peruano

Día del Antropólogo Peruano

Nacimiento del explorador francés Jacques Yves Costeau

Nacimiento del explorador francés Jacques Yves Costeau

Fallecimiento del médico peruano Cayetano Heredia

Fallecimiento del médico peruano Cayetano Heredia

Nacimiento del expresidente del Perú general Miguel Iglesias

Nacimiento del expresidente del Perú general Miguel Iglesias

DePeru.com

Gracias por tu visita. Hoy es miércoles, 11 de junio de 2025 y tenemos para ti:

20º Lima
3.64
¿Sabías?

Tenemos miles de temas

Sobre historia, ciencias, arte, deportes y muchos directorios para entender mejor nuestro Perú y el mundo.

Buscar
Agregar negocios a nuestro Directorio gratuito.

Contáctanos

Solo Mensajes

WhatsApp: 980 552 044

informes@deperu.com | prensa@deperu.com

© 2002-2025, 23 años contigo