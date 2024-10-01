https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PLnUesXodWAo7Ovg-if2xetIZdGJ-ksDR
Con la pretemporada en marcha, Universitario de Deportes busca al delantero ideal para completar su ataque en 2025. ¿Quiénes están en el radar del equipo crema Además, hoy se definen los formatos de la Liga 1, Liga 2 y Liga 3 para la próxima temporada. Esto y más en nuestro programa #Líbero.
#futbol #liga 1 #futbolperuano #alianzalima #universitario #sportingcristal
TE PUEDE INTERESAR 👇
▶️ MERCADO DE FICHAJES: ¿Qué jugadores llegan a Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal https://youtu.be/qarqBMc7hEc
Enlaces Útiles 👇🏼
● Suscríbete: http://bit.ly/2Og5ju6
● Más noticias: https://libero.pe/
● Facebook: http://bit.ly/38i9NcH
● Twitter: http://bit.ly/31Hig6D
● Instagram: http://bit.ly/2ScLWFQ
Noticias adicionales en Líbero
MERCADO DE FICHAJES: Las últimas novedades de Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal | Líbero
🔴 ALIANZA LIMA VA CON TODO POR EL ARQUERO VENEZOLANO | UNIVERSITARIO BUSCA SU GOLEADOR | Líbero
Néstor Gorosito, nuevo DT de Alianza Lima #shorts
Néstor Gorosito es el nuevo entrenador de Alianza Lima #shorts
Liga 1: UNIVERSITARIO en búsqueda de un DELANTERO letal | Líbero
🔴 ATLÉTICO MINEIRO VS BOTAFOGO EN VIVO ⚽ FINAL COPA LIBERTADORES 2024 | Líbero
Alianza Lima, Universitario o Sporting Cristal: ¿Quién se está REFORZANDO mejor? | Líbero
LIGA 1: ¿Cómo se JUGARÁ el torneo en el 2025? | Líbero
ALIANZA LIMA anunció a NÉSTOR GOROSITO como su flamante ENTRENADOR para el 2025 | Líbero
ALIANZA LIMA ya eligió a su DT, pero ¿es un experto en DESCENSOS? | Líbero
¿Qué falta para que ALIANZA LIMA oficialice a su nuevo DT? | Líbero
ALIANZA LIMA: ¿Cómo jugarán los íntimos al mando de NÉSTOR GOROSITO? | Líbero
¡OFICIAL! Néstor GOROSITO es el nuevo entrenador de ALIANZA LIMA | Líbero
RAÚL RUIDÍAZ cerró temporada: ¿Llega a UNIVERSITARIO? | Líbero
MERCADO DE FICHAJES: ¿Qué jugadores llegan a Alianza Lima, Universitario y Cristal? | Líbero
Además hoy día 13 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.
Líbero
Todos los videos desde el canal Líbero en Youtube.