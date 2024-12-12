Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
facebook.com/willaxtv
twitter.com/willaxtv
Noticias adicionales en Willax Televisión
Un Día en el Mall - DIC 12 - 2/2 - CAPYBARA Y EL PATITO LALAFANFAN YA ESTÁN EN PLAZA NORTE | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 12 – IMÁGENES INÉDITAS DE LA EXPLOSIVA REACCIÓN DE JULIÁN CON NANAS | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 12 -2/4 - INDICIOS DE POSIBLE SEPARACIÓN DE 'OREJAS' FLORES Y ANA SIUCHO | Willax
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 12 - 3/3 - MEMORIA CON SABOR | Willax
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 12 - 2/3 - DISTORSIONADOS | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 12 - 3/4 - "HOMBRES A LA PLANCHA" | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 12 -YIDDÁ ESLAVA ASEGURO QUE NUNCA NEGÓ QUE JULIÁN ZUCCHI VEA A SUS HIJOS| Willax
Un Día en el Mall - DIC 12 - 1/2 - YIDDÁ Y JULIÁN PROTAGONIZAN INTENSA DISCUSIÓN FRENTE A SUS HIJOS
Willax en vivo - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - BETO A SABER - COMBUTTERS - 12/12/2024 | Willax
Willax en vivo - WILLAX NOTICIAS - 12/12/2024 | Willax Televisión
LOS CAMBIOS EN LA EXPORTACIÓN TRAS EL MEGAPUERTO DE CHANCAY | Consejo Económico
Tu Mejor Tarde - DIC 12 - 1/3 - VERDADES Y MENTIRAS | Willax
Willax Noticias - DIC 12 - MARTÍN VIZCARRA PODRÍA SALIR DEL PAÍS DESDE INICIOS DE ENERO | Willax
Willax Noticias - DIC 12 - LES ROBAN VEHÍCULO Y LES PIDEN 8 MIL SOLES | Willax
Amor y Fuego - DIC 12 - 4/4 - DESPEDIDA | Willax
Además hoy día 12 de Diciembre en el calendario del Perú.
Willax Televisión
Todos los videos desde el canal Willax Televisión en Youtube.