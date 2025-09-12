GRABADO el 12-09-2025

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - 3/5 - BALEAN A SERENO DURANTE INTENSA PERSECUSIÓN

Hechos en Willax - SET 12 - 1/3 - PLENO INTERPELA AL MINISTRO CARLOS MALAVER

Hechos en Willax - SET 12 - TRAS INTENSA PERSECUSIÓN, CAPTURAN A DELINCUENTE

Hechos en Willax - SET 12 - NOMBRAN A INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICAL COMO MINISTRO

Hechos en Willax - SET 12 - ENCUENTRAN ARMA CON LA QUE MATARON A DIPLOMÁTICO DE INDONESIA

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - 4/5 - PANDILLEROS CAUSAN TERROR A VECINOS

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - PANDILLEROS GENERAN DESTROZOS DURANTE ENFRENTAMIENTO

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - 5/5 - MACHU PICCHU EN GRAVE CRISIS

Yo Caviar - SET 12 - 1/1 - COLOMBIA Y CHILE NOS SACAN VENTAJA EN TURISMO

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - 3/5 - BALEAN A SERENO DURANTE INTENSA PERSECUSIÓN

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - 2/5 - NUEVA TARIFA EN AEROPUERTO GENERARÁ DOBLE COBRO

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - CONDUCTOR SE FUGA TRAS BRUTAL CHOQUE

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - AUTO SE DESPISTA Y CAE EN SANJA

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - DESMIENTEN CERTIFICADOS DE LA JUEZA QUE PROCESA A VIZCARRA

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - DOS MUERTOS Y 20 HERIDOS DEJÓ CHOQUE DE BUS

Al Día con Willax - SET 12 - DUEÑO DE BOTICA ENFRENTÓ A LADRÓN A ESCOBAZOS

Además hoy día 12 de Setiembre en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Día de las Naciones Unidas para la Cooperación Sur-Sur

Día de las Naciones Unidas para la Cooperación Sur-Sur

Teletón Perú de la Clínica San Juan de Dios

Teletón Perú de la Clínica San Juan de Dios

Semana Internacional de los Estudiantes Adultos

Semana Internacional de los Estudiantes Adultos

Festival Internacional de Cajón y Percusión - Rafael Santa Cruz

Festival Internacional de Cajón y Percusión - Rafael Santa Cruz

Día de la Historieta Peruana

Día de la Historieta Peruana

Captura del terrorista Abimael Guzmán

Captura del terrorista Abimael Guzmán

