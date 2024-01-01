 

Inicia jornada de vacunación en varios puntos de Trujillo

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TVCosmosPeru
X: https://twitter.com/TVCosmosPeru
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tvcosmosperu
IG: https://www.instagram.com/tvcosmos.pe/

Página Web: https://tvcosmos.pe/

SEÑAL EN VIVO: https://tvcosmos.pe/envivo/

#TVCosmosSomosParaTi #Trujillo #Noticias #Perú #Actualidad #news #noticias

Además hoy dia 26 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

TV Cosmos

Todos los videos desde el canal TV Cosmos en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos