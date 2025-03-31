ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 31/03/2025 ROTATIVARPP
EnVivo Entérate de todas las noticias en la Rotativa del Aire.
ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 31/03/2025 ROTATIVARPP
Escucha nuestra radio en vivo: https://lnk.bio/s/rppaudio
Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/?subconfirmation1
Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe
Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/
Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias
TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/rppnoticias?langes
Threads https://www.threads.net/rppnoticias
Desde RPP Noticias
ENVIVO ENCENDIDOS 31/03/2025 ENCENDIDOSRPP.
ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 31/03/2025 ADNRPP.
Pleno del JNE decidirá hoy hasta cuándo podrán inscribirse los partidos ADNRPP ENTREVISTA.
La Digemid cierra Medifarma temporalmente por el suero fisiológico defectuoso ADNRPP ENTREVISTA.
Sobre Fiscalía: "Libera delincuentes y se dedica perseguir partidos políticos" ADNRPP ENTREVISTA.
¿La marihuana daña el corazón? Esto dicen los estudios más recientes Shortrpp.
ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 31/03/2025 ROTATIVARPP.
¿La marihuana daña el corazón? Esto dicen los estudios más recientes ROTATIVARPP SEGMENTO.
Continúa el cierre de la bajada Armendáriz ROTATIVARPP DESPACHO.
Más universidades públicas: ¿Oportunidad o desafío para la educación? SHORTRPP.
Más universidades públicas: ¿Oportunidad o desafío para la educación? ROTATIVARPP SEGMENTO.
Trujillo: se activaron cinco quebradas por fuertes lluvias ROTATIVARPP SEGMENTO.
ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE 31/03/2025 ROTATIVARPP.
ENVIVO FÚTBOL COMO CANCHA 31/03/25 FCCRPP.
El primer cohete orbital lanzado desde Europa continental se estrella tras medio minuto ShortRPP.
Además hoy día 31 de Marzo en el calendario del Perú.
RPP Noticias
Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.