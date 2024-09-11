🔴 #EnVivo | Entérate de todas las noticias en la Rotativa del Aire con Joanna Castro y Carlos Villarreal.
#ROTATIVARPP
📺 LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE | 11 de SEPTIEMBRE de 2024
📻Escucha nuestra radio en vivo: https://lnk.bio/s/rppaudio
📺 Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/sub_confirmation=1
💻 Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe
📻 Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/
🏪 Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí ➡️ https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias
TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram ➡ https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter ➡ https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok ➡ https://www.tiktok.com/@rppnoticiaslang=es
Threads ➡ https://www.threads.net/@rppnoticias
Adem�s hoy dia 11 de Setiembre en el calendario del Per�.
RPP Noticias
Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.