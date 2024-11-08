🔴 #EnVivo | Entérate de todas las noticias en la Rotativa del Aire con Joanna Castro y Carlos Villarreal.
#ROTATIVARPP
📺 LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE | 8 de NOVIEMBRE de 2024
¿Nuevas elecciones en la FPF por AGUSTÍN LOZANO? #ASISOMOSRPP | ENTREVISTA
Policías y militares procesados en sus fueros por usar armas: ¿impulsa el abuso? #ADNRPP |ENTREVISTA
¿De qué se le acusa a Joel Raffo, presidente de Sporting Cristal? #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA
🔴#ENVIVO FCC 8/11/24 #FCCRPP
🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 8/11/2024 #ROTATIVARPP
Caso Lava Jato: comparación de los procesos judiciales en Perú y Brasil #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA
🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 8/11/2024 #ROTATIVARPP
Recomendaciones para comprar por internet #ROTATIVARPP #SHORTRPP
🥱 NO DORMIR BIEN podría aumentar riesgo de DIABETES TIPO 2 🧑⚕️ #ROTATIVARPP | SEGMENTO
Compra en línea sin CAER EN ESTAFAS #ROTATIVARPP | SEGMENTO
🔴 #ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 8/11/2024 #ADNRPP
¿Qué se sabe del FERROCARRIL LIMA - ICA, proyecto presentado por el MTC? #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA
Sueño irregular aumenta riesgo de diabetes tipo 2 #ROTATIVARPP #SHORTRPP
¿PUTIN y TRUMP retomarán contacto entre RUSIA y EE.UU.? #RPPESPECIALES
🔴 #ENVIVO ENCENDIDOS 8/11/2024 #ENCENDIDOSRPP
Además hoy día 08 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.
