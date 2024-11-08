 

🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 8/11/2024 #ROTATIVARPP

Anterior Siguiente
Calendario en Google News

🔴 #EnVivo | Entérate de todas las noticias en la Rotativa del Aire con Joanna Castro y Carlos Villarreal.

#ROTATIVARPP

📺 LA ROTATIVA DEL AIRE | 8 de NOVIEMBRE de 2024

📻Escucha nuestra radio en vivo: https://lnk.bio/s/rppaudio
📺 Suscríbete: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5j8-2FT0ZMMBkmK72R4aeA/sub_confirmation=1

💻 Visítanos en: https://rpp.pe

📻 Escucha RPP en vivo aquí: https://rpp.pe/audio/

🏪 Las últimas noticias del Perú y el mundo, las 24 horas del día, aquí ➡️ https://rpp.pe/ultimas-noticias

TAMBIÉN SÍGUENOS EN:
Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/rppnoticias
Instagram ➡ https://www.instagram.com/rppnoticias/
Twitter ➡ https://twitter.com/RPPNoticias
TikTok ➡ https://www.tiktok.com/@rppnoticiaslang=es
Threads ➡ https://www.threads.net/@rppnoticias

Noticias adicionales en RPP Noticias

¿Nuevas elecciones en la FPF por AGUSTÍN LOZANO? #ASISOMOSRPP | ENTREVISTA

Policías y militares procesados en sus fueros por usar armas: ¿impulsa el abuso? #ADNRPP |ENTREVISTA

¿De qué se le acusa a Joel Raffo, presidente de Sporting Cristal? #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴#ENVIVO FCC 8/11/24 #FCCRPP

🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 8/11/2024 #ROTATIVARPP

Caso Lava Jato: comparación de los procesos judiciales en Perú y Brasil #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA

🔴 #ENVIVO LA ROTATIVA 8/11/2024 #ROTATIVARPP

Recomendaciones para comprar por internet #ROTATIVARPP #SHORTRPP

🥱 NO DORMIR BIEN podría aumentar riesgo de DIABETES TIPO 2 🧑‍⚕️ #ROTATIVARPP | SEGMENTO

Compra en línea sin CAER EN ESTAFAS #ROTATIVARPP | SEGMENTO

🔴 #ENVIVO AMPLIACIÓN DE NOTICIAS 8/11/2024 #ADNRPP

¿Qué se sabe del FERROCARRIL LIMA - ICA, proyecto presentado por el MTC? #ADNRPP | ENTREVISTA

Sueño irregular aumenta riesgo de diabetes tipo 2 #ROTATIVARPP #SHORTRPP

¿PUTIN y TRUMP retomarán contacto entre RUSIA y EE.UU.? #RPPESPECIALES

🔴 #ENVIVO ENCENDIDOS 8/11/2024 #ENCENDIDOSRPP

Además hoy día 08 de Noviembre en el calendario del Perú.

Más videos de

RPP Noticias

Todos los videos desde el canal RPP Noticias en Youtube.

Este sitio usa imágenes de Depositphotos