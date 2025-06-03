GRABADO el 03-06-2025

Emprendedor atropellado por conductor ebrio Domingo al Día Perú

Renzo Aponte Espinoza era un joven emprendedor de 21 años que se dedicaba a la venta de zapatillas hasta que William Alcántara Rementería lo atropelló cuando se encontraba en estado de ebriedad, la familia de la víctima pide justicia.



DomingoAlDía MelissaPeschiera, News Peru

JuntémonosMás

Desde América Noticias

