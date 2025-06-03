GRABADO el 03-06-2025

Emprendedor atropellado por conductor ebrio Domingo al Día Perú

Renzo Aponte Espinoza era un joven emprendedor de 21 años que se dedicaba a la venta de zapatillas hasta que William Alcántara Rementería lo atropelló cuando se encontraba en estado de ebriedad, la familia de la víctima pide justicia.

DomingoAlDía MelissaPeschiera
JuntémonosMás

Desde América Noticias

Emprendedor atropellado por conductor ebrio Domingo al Día Perú.

Además hoy día 03 de Junio en el calendario del Perú.

Hoy día en el Calendario Peruano e Internacional

Festividad del Señor de las Piedades en el Santuario de Quinistacas (Moquegua)

Creación del Santuario Bosque de Pómac

Día Mundial de la Bicicleta

Fallecimiento de Julio C. Tello padre de la arqueología peruana

Semana Turística - Raymi Llaqta de los Chachapoyas

Día del Profesional de Recursos Humanos

