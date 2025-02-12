 

Rodrigo nos contó algunos detalles de las canciones que cantará Shakira.#AmorYFuego #Shakira

Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 12 - INTENSAS LLUVIAS CAUSAN ALARMA POR POSIBLES HUAICOS | Willax

Willax en vivo - CONTRACORRIENTE - MILAGROS LEIVA ENTREVISTA - 12/02/2025 | Willax

Willax Deportes - FEB 12 - 1/3 - ALIANZA LIMA VENCE A NACIONAL Y JUGARÁ ANTE BOCA JUNIORS | Willax

Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 12 - 2/2 - CARNAVAL DE CAJAMARCA EN CRÓNICAS DE IMPACTO | Willax

Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 12 - 1/2 - ALERTA POR AUMENTO DE CAUDAL EN EL RÍO RIMAC | Willax

Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 12 - LOS ASADOS QUE CAUSAN FUROR EN LIMA | Willax

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 12 - 2/3 - SUSPENDEN DILIGENCIA Y CULPAN A KARELIM LÓPEZ | Willax

Willax Deportes -FEB 12- OMAR RUIZ DE SOMOCURCIO PIDE QUE QUEVEDO SEA LLAMADO A LA SELECCIÓN PERUANA

Willax Deportes - FEB 12 - 3/3 - ANDRÉ CARRILLO LE GANÓ AL SANTOS DE NEYMAR | Willax

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 12 - 3/3 - ODEBRECHT CAMBIA DE NOMBRE Y CONTINÚA EN EL PERÚ | Willax

Willax Deportes - FEB 12 - 2/3 - LA HINCHADA DE ALIANZA LIMA CELEBRA LA CLASIFICACIÓN | Willax

Milagros Leiva Entrevista - FEB 12 - 1/3 - TITULARES | Willax

Willax Deportes - FEB 12 - EL HINCHA DE ALIANZA LIMA CELEBRA LA CLASIFICACIÓN | Willax

Crónicas de Impacto - FEB 12 - CARNAVALES DE CAJAMARCA EN LAS CALLES DE LIMA | Willax

Contra Corriente - FEB 12 - 1/2 - TERROR EN TRUJILLO | Willax

