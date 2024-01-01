Andrea Luna revela que quiere triunfar como cantante y cuenta las veces que se han burlado de ella. Además, la actriz da detalles de Que nadie sepa, su feat. con Bastian Stimman.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
COCO MAGGIO y su experiencia RECORRIENDO TODO el PERÚ: No VIAJO solo por una FOTO https://youtu.be/0zsCRPMDm_0
Mira los https://www.youtube.com/playlistlist=PL2Th6SP9ZqWFDHbchgAxP-uxSTy1kGuPN de HOY
Envía tus denuncias por WhatsApp 941 000 000
SUSCRÍBETE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-B7Xv56uNRDkj0vC3QW8Cg
MÁS NOTICIAS http://larepublica.pe/
FACEBOOK https://facebook.com/larepublicape
X https://twitter.com/larepublica_pe
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/larepublica_pe/
TIKTOK https://tiktok.com/@larepublica.pe
WHATSAPP https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va53wfSDp2Q5gaRw5i3e
#LaRepública
La República - LR+
Todos los videos desde el canal La República - LR+ en Youtube.