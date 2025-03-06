Por naturaleza y convicción, Willax Televisión es un medio de comunicación que promueve, alienta y defiende una prensa libre y democrática para el Perú. Transmite valores y cree que el periodismo puede ser un oficio responsable, independiente y entretenido.
Transmite en HD a través del canal 1 de señal abierta digital (TDT), MovistarTV C12 y 712HD, ClaroTV C12 y 512HD, DirecTV 1191HD, Best Cable C8 y más de 100 cableoperadores a nivel nacional.
Consulta la programación de Willax Televisión aquí y conoce la hora de emisión de todos los programas de entretenimiento, novelas, programas y debates políticos: http://willax.pe/Programacion
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - 4/6 - TREN DE ARAGUA COMO ORGANIZACIÓN TERRORISTA | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - 3/6 - CONGRESO FISCALIZÓ Y CRITICÓ OBRAS DEL NUEVO AEROPUERTO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - BUS DEL CORREDOR ROJO CHOCÓ CONTRA PARADERO | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - INCENDIO EN KM. 39.5 DE LA PANAMERICANA NORTE | Willax
Willax Mediodía - MAR 06 - ASALTAN A HOMBRE EN LA PUERTA DE SU CASA Y ROBAN SU AUTO | Willax
Al Plato - MAR 06 - 1/2 | Willax
Willax Mediodía - MAR 06 - DISPARAN 6 VECES CONTRA BODEGA Y VIVIENDAS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - PLANEA TUS VACACIONES CON COSTAMAR TRAVEL | Willax
Al Plato - MAR 06 - 2/2 | Willax
Willax Mediodía - MAR 06 - INCENDIO EN BARRIOS ALTOS ELEVA CONTAMINACIÓN EN EL AIRE | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - 5/6 - RÍMAC, SAN JUAN DE LURIGANCHO Y EL AGUSTINO CONTAMINADOS | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - ALERTA POR RÍO RÍMAC EN UMBRAL ROJO | Willax
Willax en vivo - AMOR Y FUEGO - 06/03/2025 | Willax Televisión
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - 6/6 - PECULIAR TERNO QUE USÓ TÉCNICO DE BARCELONA | Willax
Al Día con Willax - MAR 06 - 2/6 - BOLUARTE NO ASISTIÓ A NUEVA CITACIÓN DE FISCALÍA | Willax
