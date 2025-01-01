El líder opositor venezolano, #EdmundoGonzález, sostuvo este martes en #Washington una reunión con legisladores republicanos del Congreso de Estados Unidos. ...
Noticias adicionales en Diario Gestión
VENEZUELA: Aumentan los ARRESTOS arbitrarios previo a investidura de MADURO | Gestión
🔴Noticias del 8 de enero: DENUNCIAN DETENCIONES EN HORAS CLAVES EN VENEZUELA | Noticiero completo
Cuatro devastadores INCENDIOS avanzan sin control en LOS ANGELES | Gestión
COLECTIVOS en VENEZUELA prometen actuar contra PROTESTAS previas a investidura de MADURO | Gestión
EDMUNDO GONZÁLEZ ES RECONOCIDO PRESIDENTE POR VARIOS PAÍSES ¿DE QUÉ LE SIRVE? | ANÁLISIS | Gestión
DONALD TRUMP no descarta acciones MILITARES en GROENLANDIA y CANAL de PANAMÁ | Gestión
GRIPE AVIAR en EE.UU.: Aumentan los llamados a EVITAR otra PANDEMIA | Gestión
NICOLÁS MADURO ordena DESPLIEGUE MILITAR en VENEZUELA | Gestión
EDMUNDO GONZÁLEZ promete volver a CARACAS en medio de TENSIONES por INVESTIDURA de MADURO | Gestión
DETENCIONES en VENEZUELA a poco de la toma posesión de MADURO | Gestión
EDMUNDO GONZÁLEZ vuelve a VENEZUELA con EXPRESIDENTES latinoamericanos | Gestión
🎥 ¿Por qué Donald Trump no recibió al presidente electo de Venezuela? 🇻🇪 | Directo a la vena
SHEINBAUM responde a TRUMP: “EE.UU. debería llamarse AMÉRICA MEXICANA” | Gestión
¿Por qué DONALD TRUMP quiere anexar CANADÁ, GROENLANDIA y el CANAL de PANAMÁ a EE.UU? | Gestión
BOMBARDEO RUSO deja al menos 13 muertos en la ciudad UCRANIANA de ZAPORIYIA | Gestión
Además hoy día 09 de Enero en el calendario del Perú.
Diario Gestión
Todos los videos desde el canal Diario Gestión en Youtube.